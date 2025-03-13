Celebrations as Donegal store that sold winning Daily Million ticket is revealed

Champagne celebrations were in full swing in Letterkenny, as Kernan’s Tullygay Newmills ws revealed as the store that sold Monday’s 2pm Daily Million top prize ticket worth €1,000,000.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This win makes the Donegal player the seventh National Lottery millionaire of 2025. The player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket from Kernan’s Tullygay Newmills, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, on the day of the draw. The winning numbers in Monday’s, March 10, 2pm Daily Million draw were 1, 3, 7, 8, 12, 33 and the bonus was 23.

Barry Daly, Kernan’s Tullygay Newmills Store Manager, said he was ‘thrilled.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the biggest prize we have ever sold, and we are over the moon to have done so. I'd like to thank our amazing team here at Kernan's Tullygay Newmills, for their dedication and hard work serving our loyal customers. We have a lot of regular customers, so it’s exciting to think that one of them may have won this life-changing prize. We wish the very best for the winner and hope it brings them every happiness and success in the future. It’s a well-deserved lift for the community here in Letterkenny!"

. Staff at Kiernan’s, Tullygay, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal Celebrating after selling a National Lottery €1,000,000 Daily millions winning ticket. Pictured are Pauric Gillespie, Field Sales Representative, National Lottery, Liam O'Brien, Paul Harkin, Barry Daly, Liz Gallagher, Niamh Sheridan Alex O'Fearraigh, Pauric McGarvey, Mary Black, Gareth Neely, Daragh O'Dwyer, National Lottery Spokesperson. Photo Clive Wasson / Mac Innes Photography

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is the first top prize win for County Donegal in 2025! Ireland’s newest millionaire, which won the Daily Million top prize of €1,000,000 becomes the 7th National Lottery millionaire of 2025! With such an amazing start to the year, it’s been a joy to see so many lives transformed.”

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Donegal area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of your prize. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2023 alone, €227.9 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.