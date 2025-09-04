Celebrations as iconic Cabry House bar in Quigley's Point celebrates 200 years

The iconic Cabry’s Bar in Quigley’s Point is celebrating this week as it marks an incredible 200 years.

The establishment is well-known and regarded both north and south and thousands upon thousands of people have entered through the doors since it opened in 1825.

Cabry House began its early life as a motel, shop and bar.

A handwritten, old postcard that still adorns its walls describes how it was found ‘very convenient for tourists’ journeying between Derry and Moville.

JJ and Moya are celebrating 200 years of Cabry House.

Indeed, the motel, owned then by B O’D Browne, served as a ‘half way post’ for anyone making the journey to Moville. With a blacksmith living next door, those staying the night were able to get their horses re-shoed. The animals were then able to stay in the stables located near the back of Cabry House, while their owners took a well-deserved overnight rest in the motel.

Following the passing of Mr O’D Brown, the bar was bequeathed to his sister Rose Cavanagh, who sold it under auction to John Joseph Callaghan on September 10, 1952.

At that time, Cabry House was a ‘tiny wee bar’ and a drapery shop, where you could buy everything from ‘a pair of trousers to a pound of turnip seed.’

As many locals will remember, the family also bottled their own beer in the cellar and many people ‘of a certain age’ remember helping them out.

JJ Callaghan, who purchased Cabry House in 1952.

Cabry House has remained in the Callaghan family ever since – in fact all the Callaghans were born there – and is now run by John Joseph’s (JJ) son, also called JJ and his wife Moya.

The family very much celebrates the bar’s history, with pictures and memorabilia fondly included in its interior.

These include a wonderful old till and the original B O’D Browne’s ‘Ten Commandments,’ which included rules such as: ‘Thou shalt not expect too large glasses, nor filled too full, for we must pay our rent’.

Another warns: ‘Thou Shalt not sing or dance, only when the spirit moveth thee to do thy bid’.

The old till that is on display in the bar.

JJ and Moya have taken the bar from strength to strength and many visitors remark on the brilliant atmosphere.

Customers from far and wide, Northern Ireland in particular, regularly join the locals for ‘craic agus ceol’ and Moya and JJ wish to thank every single one of them, ‘past, present and future,’ for their support over the years.

They also paid tribute to all their their ‘wonderful’ family and friends who have helped them so much, especially Jonathan McDaid for his ‘dedication and hard work’. They also thanked Kenny Weir and his tea, for their great job in looking after Cabry House while they took some time out.

This week is a momentous one for the Callaghans and they have planned a big celebration.

JJ's 10 Commandments and on right, the deeds sold to JJ Callaghan.

This includes a Trad Night on Wednesday, September 3 with over 15 local musicians, a Games Night on Thursday from 9pm followed by a disco, ‘Stars in their Eyes’ on Friday, when a few familiar faces will be singing their hearts out, followed by Oisin and Rhys in the marquee and on Saturday, they will host a Rebel Night, with Clodagh McColgan live in the marquee from 9pm, followed by Una Dunne from 11pm.

Then, on Sunday, there is ‘Cabryville’.

Brown boots, checkered shirts and cowboy hats only!

A full night of country music with Darcey Walsh from 8.30pm followed by Trevor Loughrey from 10.30pm.

All are welcome.

See Cabry House on Facebook for more details.