Founded in 2001 with a vision to celebrate dance music culture in Derry, Celtronic has evolved into a key fixture in Ireland’s electronic music calendar, attracting thousands of dance music fans and some of the biggest and most relevant names in electronic music to Derry, including Andrew Weatherall, David Holmes, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bicep, Carl Craig, Annie Mac, Derrick May, Mary Anne Hobbs, and many more.

A spokesperson for Celtronic said: “As we bring this chapter of Celtronic to a close, we look forward to welcoming all the Celtronic crew—old and new—to dance together one last time. All good raves must come to an end.”

A special pre-festival event, The Celtronic Symphony, featuring the Ulster Orchestra performing orchestrations of iconic Celtronic tracks, will take place at St. Columb’s Hall on Friday night.

The festival officially gets underway next Wednesday, April 16, at The Guildhall Taphouse with an unmissable party featuring festival favourites MOVE D, PHIL KIERAN, and QUEEN & DISCO.

One of the biggest parties in Celtronic’s 25-year history is on the cards for Thursday, April 17, at The Nerve Centre, where DAVE CLARKE and HELENA HAUFF—two of the most prominent names in techno and electro—will be joined by some of Ireland’s finest, including Aaron Thomas, Engineer, Lorcan Kelly, and Sean Carlin.

On Friday, April 18, New Gate Arts & Culture Centre will feature an outstanding lineup of the best live electronic acts from the city, including Ryan Vail and Gabriel Jon, The Cyclist, The Fully Automatic, EtrA, Michael McElroy, and Vincent.

The event will be broadcast live on The Stephen McCauley Show on BBC Radio Ulster. Later that night, acclaimed DJ, film composer, and producer DAVID HOLMES—who has been a regular at Celtronic over the last 25 years—will bring his God’s Waiting Room club night to Sandinos.

On Saturday afternoon, The Guildhall and Guildhall Square will host The Triumph of Music, a groundbreaking public art experience that will transform the city into a vibrant festival of sound and creativity.

This collaborative event will bring together multiple artists and organisations, including Celtronic, The Playhouse, and banner designer Ed Hall, who will join forces with Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller to create an unforgettable experience.

Highlights include a family-friendly dance party at The Guildhall with legendary DJ TOM MIDDDLETON, an exhibition celebrating 25 years of Celtronic, and the all-important tea and cake. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to celebrate music, art, and community in the heart of Derry.

Saturday night’s party will feature a massive line-up at The Nerve Centre on April 19, headlined by SAMA ABDULHADI—an emblematic artist of the Palestinian underground scene—Berlin’s Queen of House, CINTHIE, and Derry’s most successful electronic music artist, OR:LA.

The night will also include sets from three of Derry’s most promising DJs and producers: Cartin, Sean Den, and Jordan Villa.

Throughout the weekend, The Guildhall Taphouse and Sandinos will host showcases of emerging talent from the city, including La Dysto, Jacai, Andrew Devine, Andy Brown, Optyk, and many more.

The final event—Celtronic 2025’s closing party—takes place on Easter Sunday night at Sandinos, featuring two of electronic music’s finest selectors, MANO LE TOUGH and MICHAEL MAYER, alongside Derry’s own master selector, Darren Allen.

Tickets for all Celtronic 2025 events are on sale now at bit.ly/4iudpfn. Celtronic is supported by theCouncil’s Headline Events Fund.

1 . After 25 unforgettable years, there’s just one week to go until the final edition of Ireland’s longest-running electronic music festival, Celtronic. After 25 unforgettable years, there’s just one week to go until the final edition of Ireland’s longest-running electronic music festival, Celtronic. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Move D at the Craft Village. Move D at the Craft Village. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales