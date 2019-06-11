Charity run in memory of local man Aodhan O’Donnell

A 5k run has been has been organised by St. Columb’s College in memory of past pupil, Aodhan O’Donnell.

Aodhan died suddenly in July last year and the run has been organised by the school to raise money for Foyle Search & Rescue and Zest.

So far over 500 people have registered to take part in the event.

The run begins at Sainsbury’s Cafe at 6:30pm on Thursday, June 20. The route encompasses the Quay, over the Peace Bridge to the running track at St. Columb’s Park before runners return along the same path.

There are also opportunities for walkers to take part in the event and a kids race, with a shorter route.

To register email 5krun@stcolumbscollege.org or contact the school.