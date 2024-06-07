The gates to Glenkeen House, situated in the Ardmore area of Derry city, open to reveal a long sweeping driveway of gravel and granite cobbles, flanked by verdant foliage.

The estate is currently on the market with Donnybrook Estate Agents and is priced at £1,950,000.

The stunning property boasts a stately period facade with Georgian pillars framing the entrance to this stunning six bedroom, five reception room family home. Step inside and be transported to a realm of opulence and sophistication. The gracious bow-walled hall and reception rooms with intricate detailing bathed in soft, natural light, whisper tales of the glory bygone eras.

The extensive annex meanwhile offers separate living space for every convenience and there are extensive outbuildings and yards with ample space for parking, hobbies, outdoor pursuits, and endless dreams.

The grounds truly steal the show, with around nine acres of enchanting gardens and woodland unfolding in a patchwork of manicured lawns, meandering pathways, a walled garden, and hidden nooks waiting to be explored, all set amidst the mature woodland near the river Faughan.

Glenkeen House has the potential to further develop the estate with full planning permission for 6 x 1200sqft 3-bedroom Duplexes, opening up a realm of possibilities.

Despite its idyllic seclusion, Glenkeen, meaning ‘Beautiful Valley’ in old Irish, is also remarkably accessible being right on the outskirts of the city and with excellent transport links.

To find out more visit: https://www.donnybrookestateagents.com/ and you can contact Donnybrook Esdtate Agents on 028 7134 3600, email: [email protected]

1 . Glenkeen House 1.jpg Glenkeen House in Derry. Photo: Donnybrook Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Glennkeen House 2.jpg Glenkeen House in Derry. Photo: Donnybrook Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Glenkeen House 6.jpg Glenkeen House in Derry. Photo: Donnybrook Estate Agents Photo Sales