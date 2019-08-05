Chef Ian Orr to tackle Waterside Half Marathon with his dad in memory of his brother Gary

Local chef Ian Orr is to tackle the Waterside Half Marathon this September in support of the local charity Cancer Fund for Children, in memory of his brother, Gary.

Like many other chefs, Ian, of Browns Bonds Hill Group, has found that running is the perfect complement to the demands of the restaurant profession.

So, on September 1, Ian will take part in his first half marathon around his home city of Derry at the annual ‘Waterside Half Marathon,’ which attracts hundreds of runners around an iconic course on both sides of the River Foyle.

Ian will be running the race with his dad Billy, a member of the local Foyle Valley Athletic Club. Billy has been running for many years and this will be his 21st Waterside half marathon. Billy is also one of his club’s coaches and has been putting Ian through his paces in preparation for the demands of a half marathon race.

As well as the personal challenge of running 13.1 miles, Ian has taken on the challenge of raising funds for Cancer Fund for Children.

On the reason why he’s fundraising, Ian’s view is straightforward: “There are so many fantastic charities doing unbelievable work in the community, but there’s a really poignant reason why I’ve chosen Cancer Fund for Children. I’ll be running in memory of my late brother Gary, who died from Leukaemia in 2004, aged 17.”

Ian added: “Cancer Fund for Children provided support not only to Gary, but to all our immediate family and I know that whatever funds are raised will help the ongoing work of providing support to children and their families throughout Northern Ireland who have sadly been affected by cancer”.

Leo Donaghy, Corporate Fundraiser at Cancer Fund for Children added: “We are delighted that Ian and his dad Billy have chosen to run the Waterside Half Marathon for Cancer Fund for Children this September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. We were able to support the Orr family during a very difficult time and are extremely grateful that Ian and Billy will be raising funds so that more local families can be helped and supported on their own cancer journeys.”

You can follow Ian and Billy’s training journey on the Browns Bonds Hill Facebook Page. Donations can be made at any of the Browns Bonds Hill Group restaurants; Browns Bonds Hill, Browns in Town, Browns on the Green, Barnhill Bar & Grill or Ardtara Country House. Donations can also be made online via Ian and Billy’s JustGiving page at the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-billy-orr