Cheryl jokes about 'Derry queen' Nadine's past passport drama as 'Girls Aloud' delight thousands in Belfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
In what is a now viral moment and part of Irish popular culture, Nadine famously said on camera that she had lost her passport as she appeared on the competition ‘Popstars’. As she was just 16 years old, she was too old to join the band and she was later let go from the group.
However, the Derry girl went on to join Girls Aloud and enjoyed success around the world.
The band’s reunion tour kicked off in Dublin over the weekend and they performed the first of two dates in Belfast on Monday night.
While on stage, Cheryl told the audience how it ‘never ceases to amaze’ her ‘how good it is to perform here in Ireland’.
She added how, ‘Irish people can really, really sing’.
Looking at Nadine, she added: "I mean, fashioned by our very own Derry queen.’
Cheryl then quipped: “We had to come to Ireland anyway. Do you know why? To make sure Nadine remembered her passport."
Taking it all in good spirits, Nadine later said: “I am 16 to everyone in Ireland and I will remain that way forever.”
The Girls Aloud tour has been receiving rave reviews since it began, with videos and praise all over social media.
The hugely anticipated shows feature all of the band's historic pop hits and also pay poignant tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who sadly passed away in 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.