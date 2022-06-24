Chic in Derry this weekend: Traffic, travel, times, security checks

A spokesperson for the organisers Celtronic said: “We are looking forward to welcoming you to the opening of Celtronic 2022 at St Columbs Park this Sunday June 26th.”

The event site is St Columbs Park Stadium, which is accessible at the intersection of St Columbs Road and Browning Drive.

Transport- Attendees are advised to Plan your route and transport route in advance to and from the venue. “We are strongly advising attendees to walk or use public transportation or carpool. There is no parking at the venue. Please use city centre car parks.”

Nile Rodgers

Disability Car Parking - A small number of car parking spaces will be available for blue badge holders in the carpark at St Columb’s Road.

Entrance - Entrance to the venue is at the intersection of St Columbs Road and Browning Drive. Gates open at 4pm. “Please arrive early to facilitate the smooth entry of all attendees. Please have your ticket/QR code ready for scanning when you reach the top of the queue. There is strictly no re-entry to the concert.” No Admission After 7.30pm

Footwear - St Columb’s Park is a grass site. Please wear appropriate footwear.

Performance Times - 4.30pm: Queen & Disco; 5.30pm: Lush Lata; 6.30pm: Queen & Disco; 7.15pm Houseplants; 8pm Move D; 9pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic

Celtronic have announced that legendary hitmaker Nile Rodgers and his group Chic will return for a gig in Derry this summer. The multi-award winning producer will take to the stage at St Columbs Park on Sunday June 26th.

Age Restrictions - “This is an Over 18’s event. ID Required. Right of Admission Reserved. We reserve the right to refuse admission to the event. If you fail or refuse to comply with instructions from any persons acting on behalf of Celtronic, you may be removed from the site.”

Bag Policy - “Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted.”

Prohibited Items “include but are not limited to - Backpacks, large handbags, umbrellas, glass or cans, illegal drugs or noxious substances, alcohol, food, personal seating of any kind, selfie sticks, fireworks, flares, airhorns, lasers, professional cameras, detachable lens, video cameras, audio recording devices, iPads, GoPro’s etc. Prohibited items will be confiscated and disposed of accordingly. There will be no cloakroom/storage facilities at the event”.

Accessibility - “If you require any additional assistance on the day please ask a member of staff to direct you to customer care.

Respecting the Neighbours - St Columb’s Park is situated near a residential area. We would appeal to all attendees to respect the local community by not littering, not engaging in anti-social behaviour and by not parking illegally.”

Food & Drink- “No food or drink will be permitted into the venue. Full bar facilities and food vendors on site. Photo ID is required for sale of alcohol at the event. Please note it is the attendees responsibility to prove their age when requested. YOU MUST have ID to prove your age especially if you are deemed to not meet age policies for the event.”