Chieftain’s Walk to take place on August 15

Martin McGuinness.

The event was postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. However, the improving public health situation means plans are now in place for the walk to take place on a new route this summer.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “We are delighted to now be in the position to begin planning for the rescheduled Chieftain’s Walk on August 15.

“We can also reveal that Martin’s family will, on his birthday, May 23, retrace the previous route as part of the official launch. Further details will be announced in the near future but, for now, like everyone else, we are glad to see things beginning to reopen after such a difficult time.”