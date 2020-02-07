Children in Crossfire secure funding boost

Children in Crossfire has been awarded a grant from UK Aid Direct to help them support over 100,000 children.

The three-year grant will support 5-6 year-olds in 700 Pre-Primary classes in the Dodoma Region of Tanzania.

The new funding will also support the Derry charity’s work at a national level with the Tanzanian government and research into viable community-based pre-schools for 3-5 year olds, to ensure all children in Tanzania will have access to quality inclusive Early Years’ Education.

Children in Crossfire supports some of the most vulnerable children on the planet that suffer from the injustice of poverty, and have thanked UK Aid Direct for backing the innovative project in Tanzania which, they say, would not be possible without their support.

Children in Crossfire’s Executive Director, Richard Moore said: “Every child deserves the best start in life and Pre-Primary Education is an important part of that. This project delivers quality Pre-Primary Education in a cost effective and inclusive approach, building on our strong track record in Tanzania.”

Craig Ferla, Tanzania Country Director with Children in Crossfire added: “By training teachers in 700 schools, supporting school leadership and local government, this project will provide high quality Pre-Primary Education for over 100,000 children ensuring that they perform better in Primary school.”

Further information on the work of Children in Crossfire is available on our website: www.childrenincrossfire.org