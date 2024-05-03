Children in Crossfire's Richard Moore thanks ‘inspiration’ Geraldine Mullan after successful fundraiser in memory of her son Tomás
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 700 people took part in the event, with a total of £7,782.52 (€9,031.54) being raised for the charity.
Richard Moore said: “Geraldine’s deep love for her family and her will to keep their memories alive, all in the face of her own grief, is a genuine inspiration. She is a remarkable woman with a huge heart, and Children in Crossfire are very grateful to have her as a supporter and a friend.
“Geraldine gave everything to make the 5k walk/run in Tomás’ memory a success, but I think it exceeded even her expectations. Friends and family travelled from across Ireland and Britain to take part.
"The Moville and Inishowen community turned out in vast numbers, demonstrating the great respect we all have for her. They all know, as I do, that Geraldine’s courage and strength is an example to us all.
“All proceeds raised will be very well spent, supporting some of the most vulnerable children in our world. Our principal focus now is on a new programme we are building in inner-city Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, ensuring thousands of children growing up in deep poverty can access education, nutrition and healthcare.
" I am thrilled that Geraldine will be able to visit that project early next year, to see the positive difference her efforts are helping to make first hand.
“Tomás had learned about Children in Crossfire at school and spoke about us at home, so it’s very fitting that children’s lives are being changed for the better in his memory – thanks to his mum’s kindness, compassion and care for others.”
Geraldine Mullan added: “I wanted to do something to remember my Tomás for his eighteenth birthday and Children in Crossfire were the obvious choice for me to work with.
"Tomás had talked about Richard and the charity since his primary school days, so I am delighted a cause he cared about will benefit from the money we raised.
“My sincere thanks go to everyone who helped make this event such a terrific success – too many to mention individually. I am very grateful to Finbar and everyone at Inishowen Athletics who worked so closely with me; all the stewards who kept runners and walkers safe; and an Garda Síochána for their co-operation and support. The kindness of those who sponsored the event in different ways – not least City of Derry Airport – is deeply appreciated too. Above all, I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the more than 700 people who took part and made donations. I feel a lot of love and goodwill from the community, which I will cherish.
“Tomás was a wonderful boy who, along with John and Amelia, is profoundly missed. His beautiful memory was honoured in very fitting style and part of his legacy will be life-changing support for fellow human beings, which would mean a great deal to him and as it does to me.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.