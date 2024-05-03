Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 700 people took part in the event, with a total of £7,782.52 (€9,031.54) being raised for the charity.

Richard Moore said: “Geraldine’s deep love for her family and her will to keep their memories alive, all in the face of her own grief, is a genuine inspiration. She is a remarkable woman with a huge heart, and Children in Crossfire are very grateful to have her as a supporter and a friend.

“Geraldine gave everything to make the 5k walk/run in Tomás’ memory a success, but I think it exceeded even her expectations. Friends and family travelled from across Ireland and Britain to take part.

Geraldine Mullan and Richard Moore at the Mullan Hope Centre in Moville.

"The Moville and Inishowen community turned out in vast numbers, demonstrating the great respect we all have for her. They all know, as I do, that Geraldine’s courage and strength is an example to us all.

“All proceeds raised will be very well spent, supporting some of the most vulnerable children in our world. Our principal focus now is on a new programme we are building in inner-city Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, ensuring thousands of children growing up in deep poverty can access education, nutrition and healthcare.

" I am thrilled that Geraldine will be able to visit that project early next year, to see the positive difference her efforts are helping to make first hand.

“Tomás had learned about Children in Crossfire at school and spoke about us at home, so it’s very fitting that children’s lives are being changed for the better in his memory – thanks to his mum’s kindness, compassion and care for others.”

Geraldine Mullan, right, pictured at the Mullan Hope Centre, Moville prior to the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run with friends Katie-May Friel, Aisling Friel, Cassie Healy and Oscar Healy from Drumkeen . Photo: George Sweeney

Geraldine Mullan added: “I wanted to do something to remember my Tomás for his eighteenth birthday and Children in Crossfire were the obvious choice for me to work with.

"Tomás had talked about Richard and the charity since his primary school days, so I am delighted a cause he cared about will benefit from the money we raised.

“My sincere thanks go to everyone who helped make this event such a terrific success – too many to mention individually. I am very grateful to Finbar and everyone at Inishowen Athletics who worked so closely with me; all the stewards who kept runners and walkers safe; and an Garda Síochána for their co-operation and support. The kindness of those who sponsored the event in different ways – not least City of Derry Airport – is deeply appreciated too. Above all, I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the more than 700 people who took part and made donations. I feel a lot of love and goodwill from the community, which I will cherish.

“Tomás was a wonderful boy who, along with John and Amelia, is profoundly missed. His beautiful memory was honoured in very fitting style and part of his legacy will be life-changing support for fellow human beings, which would mean a great deal to him and as it does to me.”

Geraldine Mullan, third from right, pictured with Lily Fitzgerald, Martina Cawley, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald and Siobhan Kilbride ahead of the Tomás memorial 5k fun walk / run held in Moville on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Geraldine founded the Mullan Hope Centre in Moville in memory of her John and children Tomás and Amelia, who sadly lost their lives in a tragic accident at Quigley’s Point in August 2020.

Speaking ahead of the walk, Geraldine said she was pleased to be working with Children in Crossfire.

"As a family, we often used to go for walks together, and almost every time Tomás would end up carrying his little sister Amelia by the end. He was wonderful son, and I am very proud to be honouring his memory by supporting a cause that mattered to him.”