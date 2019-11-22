‘Children of the Troubles’ wins prestigious An Post Irish book award

A book co-authored by a local journalist has won a major award at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

‘Children of the Troubles’ by Freya McClements and broadcaster Joe Duffy won the Irish Published Book of the Year earlier this week.

The authors dedicated their award to the 186 children who are remembered in the book.

Freya said they were ‘honoured’ to win the award. “This is a powerful acknowledgement of each and every child remembered in the book, and we are hugely grateful to all at the An Post Irish Book Awards for recognising the importance of telling their stories,”

The former Journal reporter, added: ‘We also would like to thank our publisher Ciara Considine and all at Hachette Ireland, who believed in the book from the outset and who, like us, were determined to do the children justice.

“The award is dedicated to the children and their families, who trusted us with their precious memories.

“The book simply would not have been possible without them, and this is as much their award as it is ours.”