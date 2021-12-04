Children’s free festive event at Derry’s Guildhall this Christmas

There will be a Santa Meet & Greet, storytelling, a puppet show and circus games with In Your Space and Santa’s elves taking place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 17, 18 and 19 at the Guildhall.

On Friday December 17 a sensory evening will take place from 5pm – 8pm. The event will then open generally on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm each day.

Tickets will have to be pre-booked and details on how to book are currently being finalised.

Derry City & Strabane District Council Mayor Graham Warke and his son Ollie pictured with Santa and Strabane Down Syndrome Support Group at the recent Christmas Lights Switch On. (Karol McGonigle)

A spokesperson for the event said: “The North Pole gang have received a special invitation from The Mayor to come and visit the children of Derry and Strabane and to make sure they are prepared for a Christmas like no other! So fasten your jingle bells and get ready to deck those halls!

“Watch a stunning puppet performance of ‘The Gingerbread Man’ by Banyan Theatre and join Santa’s Circus Elves for some festive fun and games.

“Then meet the woman of the hour Mrs Claus, for some North Pole Tale and the busiest man on the planet. Santa Claus will drop by to check his list (and then check it once more for good luck. So get your stockings hung and get down to The Mayor’s Christmas Event to join In Your Space Circus for a stunning festive experience!”