News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Baby Aoife McSorley born at 1.17am in Altnagelvin Hospital on Christmas Day weighing 9lb 2oz.

Christmas babies arrive in Derry and Enniskillen

There was a series of special deliveries at Western Trust maternity wards in Derry and Enniskillen over Christmas.

By Kevin Mullan
20 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 1:15pm

Baby Aoife McSorley arrived at 1.17am in Altnagelvin Hospital on Christmas Day weighing 9lb 2oz.

Baby Doherty weighed in at 7lb 8oz. at 10.35am at Altnagelvin, also on Christmas Day.

A big welcome for our newest citizens, congratulations to their proud parents, and thanks to the hospital staff.

1. Baby Doherty born at 10.35am in Altnagelvin Hospital weighing 7lb 8oz.

Baby Doherty born at 10.35am in Altnagelvin Hospital weighing 7lb 8oz.

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales

2. Baby Casper John Williamson born at 10.02am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 5lb 5oz. Congratulations to parents Laura and Richard from Lisnaskea.

Baby Casper John Williamson born at 10.02am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 5lb 5oz. Congratulations to parents Laura and Richard from Lisnaskea.

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales

3. Baby Albie Balfour born at 10.10am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 8lb 11oz. Congratulations to mum Kirsty from Fivemiletown.

Baby Albie Balfour born at 10.10am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 8lb 11oz. Congratulations to mum Kirsty from Fivemiletown.

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales

4. Christmas Day baby, Baby Abbie Martin born at 6.55pm in our South West Acute Hospital weighing 7lb 2oz from Roslea

Christmas Day baby, Baby Abbie Martin born at 6.55pm in our South West Acute Hospital weighing 7lb 2oz from Roslea

Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2