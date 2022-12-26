There was a series of special deliveries at Western Trust maternity wards in Derry and Enniskillen over Christmas.
Baby Aoife McSorley arrived at 1.17am in Altnagelvin Hospital on Christmas Day weighing 9lb 2oz.
Baby Doherty weighed in at 7lb 8oz. at 10.35am at Altnagelvin, also on Christmas Day.
A big welcome for our newest citizens, congratulations to their proud parents, and thanks to the hospital staff.
1. Baby Doherty born at 10.35am in Altnagelvin Hospital weighing 7lb 8oz.
Baby Doherty born at 10.35am in Altnagelvin Hospital weighing 7lb 8oz.
Photo: Supplied
2. Baby Casper John Williamson born at 10.02am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 5lb 5oz. Congratulations to parents Laura and Richard from Lisnaskea.
Baby Casper John Williamson born at 10.02am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 5lb 5oz. Congratulations to parents Laura and Richard from Lisnaskea.
Photo: Supplied
3. Baby Albie Balfour born at 10.10am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 8lb 11oz. Congratulations to mum Kirsty from Fivemiletown.
Baby Albie Balfour born at 10.10am on Christmas Eve in South West Acute Hospital weighing 8lb 11oz. Congratulations to mum Kirsty from Fivemiletown.
Photo: Supplied
4. Christmas Day baby, Baby Abbie Martin born at 6.55pm in our South West Acute Hospital weighing 7lb 2oz from Roslea
Christmas Day baby, Baby Abbie Martin born at 6.55pm in our South West Acute Hospital weighing 7lb 2oz from Roslea
Photo: Supplied