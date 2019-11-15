Christmas Craft Fair to take place at Studio 2 in Derry this weekend

A Christmas Craft Fair will be held at Studio 2 premises in the Skeoge area of Derry tomorrow.

The Craft Fair will get under way at 10am on Saturday, November 16, and runs until 2pm.

The organisers said there will be festive holiday fun for all the family at the event.

There will be a range of locally made crafts and gifts on offer at the event, including seasonal items.

Among the items for sale will be hand-crafted Christmas cards, stockings and baubles .

There will also be items to suit different budgets, with gifts from as little as £1 on offer during the fair.

The fair will take place in the board room of Studio 2 and will provide a chance for people to get some original gifts and Christmas items .

The Craft Fair is one of several expected to take place across the north west over the coming weeks.

The Big Christmas Lights Switch On in Derry meanwhile takes place on Sunday, November 24th.