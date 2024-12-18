Christmas in London Street - A short story set in Derry by James Simpson

The following is an exclusive short story by writer James Simpson, whose debut novel, True Colours, set in Derry, was launched recently to considerable success. The story is an epilogue to the book and features many of the same characters.

Christmas Eve. After the madness, a pregnant stillness envelopes the most magnificent of cities. A melon-moon hangs low over London Street. A bright, expectant star stands witness, due north of St Columb’s spire. The frost is snap-cold as the world breathes in and waits. Not a winter leaf stirs. There are no lowing oxen within Dowcra’s walls, no rag tag squads of shepherds with crooks, no magi bearing gifts, or bearded mystics. But there is heart. And heart, as we know, is what matters.

Look no farther than Laura Marrón, the most liberated of Derry spirits—descended, (she believes) from the Armada ones. Her skin, for example, is handsomely tanned. Her eyes are dark and flashing. She may have lost the language, but her flamenco exuberance has remained legendary, her grá for castanets undimmed.

Of late though, her soul has been lifted higher than it has ever been lifted before. For at last, she has found her soul mate, the needy and anaemic Mr White, of Braehead, who, until recently, had lived in fear of his landlord Ogre, the Rachman who sucked his blood but failed to fix his roof.

Shipquay Street in the snow. Photo: Hugh Gallagher.

The lovers had bonded eternally at The Coffee Tree, down the Strand— over a cinnamon swirl—when each was in need of love.

Their coupling took place in late summer, just in advance of The Happening, the renaissance brainchild of Indigo Black, erstwhile Head of St Gobnait’s College who lived for Art and was now a City Councillor. The same Indigo who had dreamed up the Poetarium, a glorious melodious pool, at Prehen, in which one soaked up Heaney. Recordings of course, but what a voice.

it was in this cultural haven that she had proposed to Mr White and first shared the news with their new friend, Judge Scarlett. What an unlikely, enchanting time it had been as seekers met pilgrims and pilgrims mingled. And what astounding connections had been made.

Navidad hastens as Miss Marrón anticipates her guests.

Christmas on London Street. (File picture)

Mr White is hard at work in the galley kitchen of her apartment at No 20. Away in a Manger, and other carols waft easily on the air, as she guards her heart and mixes a heady punch. Mr White slices carrots into sweet, little orange matchsticks. ‘Watch your fingers,’ she warns him like a mother.

In the window of her apartment, renowned for its age and pedigree, he has established a plump little spruce and dressed it to kill. Did he acquire it in the market? Best not to ask. Necessity has made him what he is.

As the party hour approaches, the moon leans with promise into London Street, even as snow begins to fall. There is something strange about that. Flakes caress the Waterside. They fall on Shipquay Street, in the Craft Village and Magazine Street. On the battlements of the O’Doherty Fort. Snow falls on the Diamond, in Society Street, on the long black cannon of the double bastion. It falls on Rosemount and Templegrove, and soon it’s settling on London Street, resting on the lashes of the rich and poor, the mighty and the lowly, the good and the bad. It floats like a mantilla, over this northern Bethlehem, unhurried and un-driven.

‘A night of wonder, is it not, Mr White?’ says Miss Marrón. And Mr White hums.

James Simpson, whose debut novel, True Colours, was launched recently to considerable success

The first of the guests to knock is Judge Scarlett, who brings Indigo Black. They have travelled in his vintage Jag, though how under God they will ever slither home, is another matter, for he lives in Victoria Park. Indigo has unaccountably resurrected ‘the apricot gown I wore half a century ago’. And it fits her like a sheath.

Miss Marrón’s own flamboyant dress had once been a Spanish flag, and is therefore red and yellow.

The judge grips the hand of Mr White, who had once been a child in care. ‘Buenas noches,’ says the judge to Laura Marrón, kissing her on both cheeks. ‘You look dazzling tonight,’ he tells her, ‘and so Iberian.’

The Blue Two, Mick and Manus, veteran ex-wrestlers and sometime entertainers in the Abercorn Bar are next to arrive. Mick holds his guitar case aloft, and Manus says, ‘What’s the craic?’ They have dandered from Upper Bennet Street, and their heads are both covered in snow. Like two buck eejits, they’d forgotten their caps.

Mr White welcomes them like brothers, assuring them that his ukulele had been restored in Strabane by one, Lorcan C of Strabane. They bow, like the artistes they are.

‘Our love nest is full of warmth, is it not,’ says Miss Marrón with emotion, as she glances at Mr White.

‘Always a damned tight street,’ says the judge, producing a bottle of something clear. ‘From a fellow in Park,’ he says. ‘Put it somewhere safe, and don’t squeal or I’m buggered.’ They laugh as they shake off the snow.

‘Snow and a moon together? How crazy is that, says Indigo, who spots her old classmate Thelma Green. Thelma is accompanied by her sun-wizened sister, Daphne. ‘Weren’t you in Australia?’ she says to Daphne.

‘Too true,’ says Daphne. ‘In Woomera, for forty bleeding years.’

‘But she came back,’ says Thelma, beaming, ‘and there hangs a tale. But tonight we’re with the amazing Toots Daly. Toots is a builder and an expert on reeking chimneys.’ She looks up at Toots.

‘Awe Ducks,’ Toots says. He won’t say a word.

‘You may hug the twins,’ says Miss Marrón to Mr White.

‘Good-day to you all,’ says Daphne, ‘has anyone been to Oz?’

‘Toots is spectacular with people as well as scaffolding,’ says Thelma. ‘If it hadn’t been for him, and Indigo’s Happening, Daphne would not be here, and neither would I.’

Mr White fills Toots’ glass. ‘You’re looking well, Indigo,’ Toots says, twisting his face. ‘What the hell am I drinking?’ he says to the judge.

Toots studies Indigo’s ballgown. ‘Do you not feel the cold in that there?’ he asks.

‘Light the candles,’ commands Miss Marrón. Mr White flashes his Yellow Yard Ronson, which has never let him down.

‘Such a gorgeous tree,’ says the judge, admiring the spruce.

‘Where did you buy it?’ asks Indigo, who has a thing for Quiggs.

‘Such an indelicate question,’ says the judge, winking at Mr White.

Mick and Manus are armed with Carlsbergs. But Thelma passes on the booze. Also, unaccountably, on this Christmas Eve, Laura, who enjoys a vino tinto, asks for Diet Coke.

In the way of many fine evenings, there are often unspoken words.

The Cathedral bells clang. Someone is missing. Where is Rev Gray and his Lean Young Man, whose personal drama had unfolded so monumentally at The Happening. Even as the company had waited for Billy Grail (the Sacramento Sensation), to descend in his helicopter.

At the mention of Billy, Miss Black trembles, her flesh rising in delicious goose bumps. ‘Oh stop,’ she says, as one might on stage.

For a moment, one of the candles gutters. An arctic draught is blowing, perhaps from Lake Baikal?

‘How could we have forgotten that poor tortured soul?’ says Thelma.

But have they forgotten? What is that line about not bearing too much reality?

‘Burnt Norton,’ murmurs Indigo. ‘It’s a line from Eliot.’

‘Whoever it was, he had it nailed,’ says the Judge Scarlett. He believes in Christmas but is often filled with doubts.

‘I invited Gray most forcibly,’ says Miss Marrón, ‘but he had “this to do” and “that to do” and his plans were undecided.’

‘Is he still with that lean young man?’ asks the judge.

‘Please God, he is Judge,’ says Toots. ‘Don’t we we all need someone to lean on.’ At this, Thelma sheds a tear.

Hark the herald angels. These stirring words echo in London Street. But had they been faithful to Gray?

‘The Cathedrals have girl singers now,’ says Indigo. ‘Mixed voices are so much better.’

With this, the evening re-sets somewhat, but a shadow has been cast. Miss Marrón serves her Andalusian stew, though at one point she pauses, handing her weighty ladle to Mr White.

They drink Sangria but she abstains. And also, Thelma Green.

‘What a mystery is the Incarnation is,’ says Judge Scarlett, stroking the bare arm of Miss Black.

Then someone asks, ‘Where is Mr White?’ My God, a man of Mr White’s length, however pale, can hardly disappear in London Street. On Christmas Eve.’

Miss Marrón feels faint.

‘Here, take a pew, darling,’ says Toots.

Are things unravelling?

The Cathedral bells clang again.

But then men’s voices, and lo, in the door jamb stands Mr White with an aging ex-man of the cloth. That man is Rev Gray.

‘Bloody good to see you, Gray,’ says the judge without hesitation.

This sentiment is echoed by all the friends, though their words are tinged with guilt.

‘I found him in Crawford Square,’ said Mr White, blowing on his hands.

‘Making for the hostel?’ says Thelma, ‘you poor sweet man.’

‘Miss Marrón kisses Gray. The Blue Two both say, ‘Respect.’ But it is Indigo, who, for reasons apparent to them all, except for twin Daphne, draws him to her bosom.

‘I was plucked,’ Gray explains, ‘as a brand from the burning.’

In fact, he had been dragged to safety on the last night of The Happening, by Foyle Search and Rescue. Before he was swept to sea. They had got him at Sainsbury's and wrapped him in tinfoil.

Gray seems bemused by the attention. ‘Pass him a plate of chicken, Mr White,’ says Laura, and Mr White obeys.

‘What were you thinking as the current took you?’ ask the Blue Two. Daphne looks at her twin. Thelma’s husband Walter had been swept from a rock at Culmore. He’d been having an affair.

‘I was thinking of my ex-wife,’ says Gray, and of the faith I lost. Of the warp and weft of life, and also of death.’

The friends wait.

‘And how are things now?’ asks the judge.

‘The Lean Young Man is visiting his mother,’ says Gray. ‘It’s Christmas and she’s sick. Things sort of fell apart.

‘And your poor ex-wife?’

‘She’s with her sister,’ says Gray. He chews as he considers. ‘She’s met the Lean Young Man,’ he says, ‘and, I think will grow to love him. Between the jigs and the reels, we may yet be a modern family. And I believe that God understands.’

‘Bueno,’ cries Miss Marrón, who is keen on coherence.

Many are the smiles then, and well wishes extended to Rev Gray, who tells them he lives in hope.

‘What a high form of art is Christmas,’ says Indigo, with hyperbole. ‘Our joy must be complete.’

‘Well, almost complete,’ says Mr White.

With that a trumpet. ‘Midnight in London Street. Felice Navidad,’ says Miss Marrón, ‘our very own announcement. That’s one of the Goodmans, you know.’

‘Britannia Band,’ says the judge, for once missing the point.

But Mr White beams. For London Street is a gleam with portent in the moonlight. The snow has stopped falling and the clouds have lifted.

‘A blessing from Your Reverence?’ says Miss Marrón, taking the hand of Mr White.

‘Not a problem,’ says Gray, now up to speed, though who could have imagined it.

‘For unto us is born a child…’ he begins ‘and unto us…’ His prayer begins in tremulous tones.

Miss Marrón smiles the purest smile then, as Toots Daly, the tough man of rubble, now sheds a tear.

‘I’m a dunderhead,’ says the judge. ‘I couldn’t see the evidence for looking.’

The friends surround the lovers and ask them ‘When?’ as Christmas dawns afresh.

The twins hug each other, and Toots. The judge embraces Miss Marrón, though carefully. The Blue Two and Gray give manly love. Daphne says ‘Streuth.’

Indigo is ecstatic.

Miss Marrón however, ponders all this, and, clinging to her lover, she now whispers in his ear. ‘Are you happy, Mr White?’ she asks, as he gently pats her stomach.