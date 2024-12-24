Christmas mummers' rhyme told by Buncrana’s George McLaughlin to Eoghan Ó Gallchobhair, a teacher at St. Columba’s in 1930s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Room Room my gallant boys
Give me room to rhyme
I'll show you some activity
About this Christmas time
Act the young and Act the old
The like of me was never seen
On the stage before.
If you don't believe what I say
Enter Prince George and he'll soon clear the way
(Prince George now enters carrying a sword)
(Prince George)
Yes, Yes! Here comes I, Prince George
I come all the way from Spain
I fed my horse on oats and hay
And then he ran away.
(Room Room) You are a liar, sir
(Prince George) Take out your sword and try it, sir
(Room Room)
I'll drive my sword through your heart and then you'll die away, sir
(They fight with their swords - Room Room sees an opening, runs Prince George through and the Prince falls to the ground. Room Room runs about)
(Room Room)
Five Pounds for a doctor
Ten pounds for a doctor
No doctor can be found
(Dr Brown now enters with bag)
(Dr Brown)
Yes, Yes, here comes I, Dr. Brown
The best doctor in the town.
(Room Room)
What can you cure, Doctor?
(Dr Brown)
I can cure the plague
Within a plague
If there are nine devils in
I can knock ten out.
(Room Room)
What is your medicine Doctor?
(Dr Brown)
The brains of a mouse
The livers of a louse
All mined up with a grey cat's feather.
Put that to your soul as fast as you can
Thole it and if it does you no good
It will do you no harm
All by this bottle
I carry in my pocket
Some call it this
And some call it that
But I call it the real hokey-pokey
All I can spare, dead man,
Take a snuff, rise and fight.
(Dr Brown places the mouth of the bottle to the Prince's nose. The Prince rises alive and well again)
If you don’t believe what I say
Enter Beelzebub and he will clear the way.
(Beelzebub)
Yes, yes; here comes I Beelzebub
Over my shoulder I carry my Cleib
In my hand a fraying pan
And I think myself a jolly wee man.
Last Christmas night
I began to spit
I burned my finger
And I feel it yet
Between my finger and my thumb
I ate the forcemeat every crumb
If you don’t believe what I say
Enter Jack Straw and he will soon clear the way.
(Jack Straw)
Yes, yes; here comes Jack Straw
I kissed the devils wife through a riddle
Through a a reel, through an old spinning wheel
Through a bag of pepper
Through an old mill heifer
Through a sheep's shin shank shin bone
If you don’t believe what I say
Enter Devil Doubt and he will soon clear the way.
(Devil Doubt)
Yes, yes; here comes I , Devil Doubt
The worst wee devil ever came out
Money I want, money I crave,
If you don't give me money
I'll sweep you all to your grave
Ladies and gentleman, sitting round the fire
Put your hands in your pockets and show us some desire
All silver, no brass
Bad money won't pass
And after that a song.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.