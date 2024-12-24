Christmas mummers' rhyme told by Buncrana’s George McLaughlin to Eoghan Ó Gallchobhair, a teacher at St. Columba’s in 1930s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enter first ‘Room Room’ dressed in fantastic costume, a false face and carrying a sword.

Room Room my gallant boys

Give me room to rhyme

I'll show you some activity

Mummers.

About this Christmas time

Act the young and Act the old

The like of me was never seen

On the stage before.

If you don't believe what I say

Enter Prince George and he'll soon clear the way

(Prince George now enters carrying a sword)

(Prince George)

Yes, Yes! Here comes I, Prince George

I come all the way from Spain

I fed my horse on oats and hay

And then he ran away.

(Room Room) You are a liar, sir

(Prince George) Take out your sword and try it, sir

(Room Room)

I'll drive my sword through your heart and then you'll die away, sir

(They fight with their swords - Room Room sees an opening, runs Prince George through and the Prince falls to the ground. Room Room runs about)

(Room Room)

Five Pounds for a doctor

Ten pounds for a doctor

No doctor can be found

(Dr Brown now enters with bag)

(Dr Brown)

Yes, Yes, here comes I, Dr. Brown

The best doctor in the town.

(Room Room)

What can you cure, Doctor?

(Dr Brown)

I can cure the plague

Within a plague

If there are nine devils in

I can knock ten out.

(Room Room)

What is your medicine Doctor?

(Dr Brown)

The brains of a mouse

The livers of a louse

All mined up with a grey cat's feather.

Put that to your soul as fast as you can

Thole it and if it does you no good

It will do you no harm

All by this bottle

I carry in my pocket

Some call it this

And some call it that

But I call it the real hokey-pokey

All I can spare, dead man,

Take a snuff, rise and fight.

(Dr Brown places the mouth of the bottle to the Prince's nose. The Prince rises alive and well again)

If you don’t believe what I say

Enter Beelzebub and he will clear the way.

(Beelzebub)

Yes, yes; here comes I Beelzebub

Over my shoulder I carry my Cleib

In my hand a fraying pan

And I think myself a jolly wee man.

Last Christmas night

I began to spit

I burned my finger

And I feel it yet

Between my finger and my thumb

I ate the forcemeat every crumb

If you don’t believe what I say

Enter Jack Straw and he will soon clear the way.

(Jack Straw)

Yes, yes; here comes Jack Straw

I kissed the devils wife through a riddle

Through a a reel, through an old spinning wheel

Through a bag of pepper

Through an old mill heifer

Through a sheep's shin shank shin bone

If you don’t believe what I say

Enter Devil Doubt and he will soon clear the way.

(Devil Doubt)

Yes, yes; here comes I , Devil Doubt

The worst wee devil ever came out

Money I want, money I crave,

If you don't give me money

I'll sweep you all to your grave

Ladies and gentleman, sitting round the fire

Put your hands in your pockets and show us some desire

All silver, no brass

Bad money won't pass

And after that a song.