City Centre Initiative launches Annual floral competition to brighten Derry

City Centre Initiative (CCI), in partnership with Altnagelvin Garden Centre, is calling on all local gardeners, businesses, and community groups to help the city bloom this summer by entering the annual City Centre Floral Competition.

For the last 15 years, the competition has been encouraging the public to adorn their premises with vibrant and creative floral displays. It hopes to add a splash of color to the city’s streets and also create a welcoming scene for visitors.

Judging for this year’s competition will take place in early August 2025. The competition celebrates the collective effort to enhance the city’s appeal and complements the work of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s grounds maintenance teams.

“The City Centre Floral Competition is a wonderful way to celebrate the summer season and showcase the pride we have in our city,” said Lorraine Allen, Project Manager of City Centre Initiative. “We encourage everyone, from businesses and community groups to residents, to get creative and make their mark on their part of the city. Together, we can create an even more beautiful and welcoming environment for all who live here and for the many visitors we host.”

Past Winner - The Sacred Tree.

Ian Peilow, proprietor of the competition’s sponsor, Altnagelvin Garden Centre, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. “We are delighted to once again support this fantastic community initiative. The hard work and dedication of all the Entrants truly transform the city’s streetscape. Last year’s displays were a testament to the community spirit here, with many neighbours and businesses collaborating to beautify their areas. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the stunning floral creations this year will bring.”

The CCI is now accepting registrations in the following categories, Large Garden, City Centre Business and Residential.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will be selected from each category, with victors receiving vouchers for the Altnagelvin Garden Centre.

Last year the competition saw participation from retailers, churches and local residents.

The deadline for entries is Friday, August 1, 2025.

To enter the competition and share your floral talents, please contact the City Centre Initiative at 028 (71) 360169 or email [email protected].