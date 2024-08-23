Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Gordon Harper arrives in dapper style to celebrate his 90th birthday with friends and dignitaries at the City Hotel next month, it will be a milestone in more ways than one.

For Mr Harper is the last surviving former staff member from among those with whom he worked in the original City Hotel on Foyle Street, on the site of what is today the Peace Park. And the years have dimmed neither his wit, his wisdom nor his vivid recollections of his time there.

Speaking to the Journal at his home in the Waterside as he prepares to perform with invited friends and special guests at his milestone birthday party in the new City Hotel on September 25, the accomplished self-taught musician recalled of his formative years growing up and working in the north west.

"I was born in a place called Tyboe near Donemana on September 25, 1934 and I came to Eglinton when I was two. My memory goes back to about 1940 and I remember when Messines Park (in Pennyburn) was bombed and the whole village shook. And I remember when the American army arrived and set up a little village within a village. It was great fun. They wanted hamburgers but they didn't do those here, but a Mr. Turner cashed in, he didn't give them hamburgers but he opened a fish and chip shop in Eglinton and the Yankees couldn't get over this wonderful fish and chips and sausages in batter. 'We're taking this recipe back home with us', they'd say.

Gordon Harper who worked in the old City Hotel situated in Foyle Street, will celebrate his 90th birthday in the new City Hotel next month. Photo: George Sweeney

"There was a thing where they were called 'over here, overpaid, over sexed'. Older people will remember that. There was a little sort of resentment from the men because they were getting attached to the ladies. They had chewing gum and candy and all that stuff that we couldn't have here, and the men were a bit jealous of this.

"We lived next door to very nice neighbours and for an old penny a week I would do little jobs for them, one of which was holding the tail of the cow while the lady was milking.”

As a child, Gordon would move frequently around the north west region as his father Tom Harper was a flax scutcher working in the then booming Irish linen industry. As such he had to move where the work was and accommodation was supplied “so there was a lot of moving about.”

Sadly, the family suffered a great loss when Gordon’s mother, Bella (neé Bradley from Spencer Road), died when he was just nine years old.

Gordon Harper attended Eglinton Public Elementary School, and is pictured here with other pupils in 1947. Left of the picture is Master Robbins with senior class pupils and to the right is Miss Annie Duddy with senior, student and infant pupils. Gordon is pictured third from Miss Duddy between Matt Moore and Mervyn Harvey. Photo courtesy of Gordon Harper

"We had to move to Donnybrewer and shortly after that she died very young, in 1944. We were a big family of 10 and they all scattered, left, right, off to England. So I was left here with my father. We left Donnybrewer and moved to a place called Ballyarton... away in the hills. Then he moved back to Eglinton again. He was a great organiser, he used to organise a lot of things for Eglinton, plays, basket suppers, very quaint, and a lot of other entertainments, and he was very popular. He had been in the First World War and he suffered mustard gas. He was a hard worker."

Mr Harper recalls how in those days the linen this was booming in Derry with thousands of women and men employed in the many factories.

"I remember every one of the factories, my aunt worked in one of them, my mother worked in another, Hamilton, and that is gone now,” says before recounting his own early working life.

"I went to Eglinton Primary School which is now a listed building. I reached 14 and I moved out of Eglinton and went to live in Derry in 1948. I went to work at a fish and chip shop called Selfridge's in Duke Street, which was very well known. I left there and went to work in a shoe shop called Pollock's on Strand Road."

The old City Hotel on the corner of Foyle Street and Whittaker Street. (1903MM04)

Following on for this, Mr Harpers' long career in catering and hospitality began when he secured a post at Dill House at Magee College, with Ms Joyce. During the war they had housed troops there, he recalls, and afterwards it became a residence for students. "There was an advert for a house boy and I applied for it and got the job. Ms. Joyce was an English lady and when she heard I had ambitions to work in a hotel she gave me basic training in waiting, which inspired me."

Shortly before this, Gordon recalls he was basically homeless and various aunts took him in. He was 15 and it was during that time that he first became interested in playing music.

"I had an aunt in Carrigans who was very well off and in those days if you were very well you had a piano in the parlour. My great favourite as a pianist was Charlie Kunz and when I heard him play I wanted to play the piano. I began to learn to play and my aunt would put a little oil lamp for me every night on top of the piano when I came home from work in Pollocks, which was dangerous really the way I was thumping it, but I sat there and I explored without any knowledge at all of the keyboard. The keyboard is a geography and I was just going all over the place. I just kept on teaching myself any time I had a piano near me.

"One of the first tunes I learned, which I played at the City Hotel ,was Fascination. I would say that is how young people should learn, go into the deep end and explore. And then get help. I didn't have help, in those days little boys didn't have music lessons.

Gordon Harper pictured at his home in the Waterside. Photo: George Sweeney

"I left Dill House and went to work in Samuel's. I used to have to take the banking down there to Shipquay Street to the bank on the corner, and they had two little steps in there and they had adverts in there and I put an ad in: 'A boy would like a waiting job'."

The advertisement paid off as Gordon soon secured a post with Mr & Mrs Mason of the Mason Arms on Castle Street, which remains an establishment to this day. "They were a lovely couple and when she got to hear that I liked the big hotels - I'd seen them in films - her husband Fred Mason, who was a friend of Mr Tweed, assistant manager at the City Hotel, took me down for an interview and I got started."

Mr Harper remembers vividly his first day at his dream job on Monday June 5th, 1950 but it didn't quite go as anticipated. "Mr. Mann was the manager and Mr Tweed the assistant manager. "I had a breakdown because of the pressure. They put me to bed. It was still being refurbished and they were moving doors here there and everywhere and I got lost, a wee boy of 16, there was workmen hammering and running about. Later on the chef was going mad calling, 'Here am I working in hell's kitchen' until the new kitchen was in place. The dining room was upstairs and you had to bring everything up in a rope lift, the dummy waiter. That would break down and there would be all sorts of panic and pandemonium. That is how things were. I got totally disorientated and I collapsed. Mr Mann was marvelous and the staff brought me all sorts of things. They sent out for the Minister would you believe it, and the doctor just said I was a highly strung person and would get used to the environment. They got me better, and I went on from there quite happily. It was a whole new world but it turned out to be a lovely world."Among the fondly remembered staff, now all departed, that Gordon worked as commis were head waiter Charlie Coulter, chef Jim McColgan, assistant chef Betty Brennan and trainee chef Frank Keogh, Mrs Duddy (mother of businessman Brendan Duddy) worked in the cocktail bar, and housekeeper Ms Reilly. Other staff he recalls were chambermaids including Rose-Nellie McDaid, waitresses Rosie McGowan, who was assigned to help with his six months training in dining room service and other duties, and the Lindsay sisters.

The staff wore black and white uniforms and accessories, but trainees wore a white jacket and long apron for the first six months before graduating to a tails suit if they proved satisfactory.

The renovations saw the dining room moved downstairs opposite Maddens tobacconists and the hotel entrance after the reputed £5000,000 makeover switched from Foyle Street to new swing door facing the side of the Guildhall.

"I'm the only surviving member of that hotel. Mrs Duddy, who ran the cocktail bar, we started in the same week. The cocktail bar overlooked the river and had a lovely big mural of the city, and Mrs Duddy was there in her black dress. She was a lovely person," he said. "She used to listen to me talk about all my big ambitions of going to England to work in the big hotels, which I did eventually.”

A section of the company who attended an annual dinner and dance of the Vintners' Association in the old City Hotel in the 1950s.

During his time working as a waiter at the City Hotel on Foyle Street, a whole new world opened up for the teenaged Gordon Harper.

"You met so many interesting people,” he recalls. “I served a whole Beresford-Ashe party on my own one afternoon and they left me a 10 bob tip which was only a bob less than my wages! You could hear the sound of music from The Criterion dance hall. The Ulster Arms was the bar next door to the hotel.

"I started to grow up then as well, adopt mannerisms, and we were very, very strictly trained. I stayed there until August 1952."

And all that training proved extremely beneficial when Gordon moved to England at the age of 17 to work at Piccadilly Hotel in the heart of London. He admits it was something of a culture shock at first. "I lived with my eldest sister while I worked in The Piccadilly Hotel. I had a brother-in-law, Ralph Jefferson, who took me round to see the sights. I will never forget coming up to Piccadilly Circus and the steps and I couldn't believe it, it was like an MGM film, and Leicester Square was just along the way. There was all these film stars I would have seen on the screen and I was pointing at them and I remember my brother-in-law saying: ‘stop jaywalking!' I was green, and he showed me how to use the tube stations. I never left the West End when I was off duty, there were marvelous plays, and films were not released in those days around the country until they had finished in the West End."

Then a telegram arrived for Gordon from his old boss at the City Hotel, Mr Mann saying ‘please contact me at the Greyhound Hotel in Croydon’. “I'd given him my address. He had moved over and taken over The Greyhound and Mr Tweed went with him as assistant manager. This is where I would have associated with Mrs Tweed and their son Brian.”

Unbeknownst to the small and joyous gathering of ex-pats who were all known to each other from their City Hotel days, that festive season in 1952 at The Greyhound, was to be swiftly followed by a most harrowing tragedy. Over 70 years since, those events are very much etched on Mr Harper’s memory.

"Mrs Tweed and their son Brian had travelled over to spend Christmas with Mr Tweed by air. I was tasked with looking after them for meals etc.

Previously, as the youngest member of staff Gordon was chosen to present flowers to Mrs. Tweed and to help Brian to get all the staff names for his autograph book.

“On New Year's Eve night I served drinks to Mr and Mrs Tweed. They left on the Tuesday morning. Then the news came through….”

On 5 January 1953, the British European Airways Vickers Viking plane crashed into a beacon light just moments from landing at Belfast Nutts Corner Airport. There were 31 passengers on board with four crew. Only eight people survived, and Mr Tweed’s wife and young son were among those who were killed. "It was a terrible tragedy,” Mr Harper said.

Musical career

Later in life, the early self-taught piano playing and composing from his formative years came into play quite by chance when Gordon took up his final catering job at the Railway Tavern hotel in Staines, Middlesex. He recalls: "I went into a room there and there was a piano. I was imitating Charlie Kunz, which was very rhythmic. The manager came through and said, ‘was that you playing?' In those days these places had a saloon bar. They had a public bar and a private bar, and he said, 'I'm putting you into the saloon bar and he put all these notices up: ‘there's going to be a pianist’."

This would mark Gordon's first public performance and he was understandably nervous, but as people arrived in a 1940s classic, 'South of the Border' came into his mind. "Suddenly I started, and all these songs came flooding in, sing-a-longs. I had obviously picked them all up and put them into the storage of my memory. A friend came up and said, ‘Gordon they are tapping their toes... Gordon there is someone humming the song that you are playing’. Of course that it was it then, and I was onto a career as a pianist.

"I went into the East End pubs then. I loved the pubs, loved the sing-a-longs, I loved the Cockneys.”

He recalls one real old East End couple, Harry and Mary, who would stand at the door and wait until he played and then shuffle across the floor. “Then once they didn't turn up. I asked what happened and the governor said ‘Harry has died’. So the young men went round and got Mary and linked her arms, and I played and she shuffled along. The cockneys were marvellous."

Gordon recalls an anecdote from another bar, another stage in Shepherd's Bush. “I had a drummer and a young man asked to sing 'Delilah' and when he got to the part ‘forgive me Deliliah, I can't take any more' he fell over he was so drunk and the drums, the cymbals and everything went flying!”

Many happy memories were made among the Cockneys. "I was playing what people wanted. You don't sit down and play a piano for yourself, you play for the people, the people are what makes the music. It's a feedback and it gains momentum then."

And next month, those gathered in the City Hotel will get a chance to see Gordon, who returned to Derry to settle permanently in 2010, in action along with friends and fellow musicians when he takes to the piano at the City Hotel to mark his 90th birthday.

Sharing his thoughts on the city then and now, Gordon said: "Derry is a different place. It is no longer the old Derry, it doesn't have the heart it used to have but it is coming along, and it is the safest place I can think to live. My nephew from Brighton rang and said ‘Derry looks lovely now’, and I said ‘yes it is’, and he wants to come over and take me out after the party.

"When I came back in 1996 for a while we had great fun at W.G.'s. Brian Henderson of Henderson's had asked me to go along and play at his birthday party there and I was very nervous but when I got to the door Tony Jackson told me not to worry, it's a nice place and Tony is a magnificent personality, a sort of ring master and can introduce things with great flair. He is playing at my party.

"When I came back in 2010 we did a fundraising concert for the charity Born Free and raised quite a lot of money, and then last year we did a concert at the Waterside Theatre."

But he doesn't think much of music today. "What I regret so much today is music used to be for all the family. You had family favourites, housewife's choice but now it is all splintered off and you can't get a song that has a decent story to it or lyrics. It's so loud. I'd like to teach young songwriters how to write good lyrics, how to put a good little story within three minutes. The story captures you, everyone loves to hear a story. The melody is what keeps it going."

Indeed, Gordon submitted one of his own compositions into an International Peace Song competition in Tipperary, which Mary McAleese was president of, and in another career highlight his song got down to the final three.

And as a main trained early and often to have exacting standards, Mr Harper is only too happy to be throwing his birthday party at the new City Hotel, just a stone’s throw a Queen’s Quay, a stone’s throw from the one he worked in so many years ago.

“The staff at the City Hotel are a lovely staff," he said. “I was invited to Hive Cancer Support's anniversary party, formerly Pink Ladies recently, by Jacquie Loughrey and I was so impressed by the white table clothes and handkerchiefs and the quietness and speed of the waiting staff. I was so impressed that I wanted to have my birthday there.

"There's a programme coming out for the event and in the first half I’ll be playing and telling a little bit about my life in music, and for the second half we have brilliant pianists John Leighton. I’ll then be playing the music from the shows, and the last part will be Tony Jackson playing the piano and singing and he and I will be doing a duet to finalise, and I will be performing my song from the competition, 'When You’re Around This Way Again."

For the lucky guests invited along it’s sure to be a very special evening, and one not to be missed.