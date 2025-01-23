City of Derry Tennis Club cheque presented to Foyle Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pictured are members of City of Derry Tennis Club, who raised a brilliant £400 in aid of Foyle Hospice.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising tally was the proceeds from the club’s 2024 Tennis Tournaments.

Foyle Hospice has reached a remarkable milestone this year and will celebrate “40 wonderful years of providing vital specialist palliative care to those in need across the community”.

The Hospice has been providing services since 1985 and most recently expanded to include care in patients’ homes across the whole of the Western Trust area.