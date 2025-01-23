City of Derry Tennis Club cheque presented to Foyle Hospice

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pictured are members of City of Derry Tennis Club, who raised a brilliant £400 in aid of Foyle Hospice.

The fundraising tally was the proceeds from the club’s 2024 Tennis Tournaments.

Foyle Hospice has reached a remarkable milestone this year and will celebrate “40 wonderful years of providing vital specialist palliative care to those in need across the community”.

The Hospice has been providing services since 1985 and most recently expanded to include care in patients’ homes across the whole of the Western Trust area.

Related topics:Western Trust

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice