City of Derry Tennis Club cheque presented to Foyle Hospice
Pictured are members of City of Derry Tennis Club, who raised a brilliant £400 in aid of Foyle Hospice.
The fundraising tally was the proceeds from the club’s 2024 Tennis Tournaments.
Foyle Hospice has reached a remarkable milestone this year and will celebrate “40 wonderful years of providing vital specialist palliative care to those in need across the community”.
The Hospice has been providing services since 1985 and most recently expanded to include care in patients’ homes across the whole of the Western Trust area.
