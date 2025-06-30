Class of 2025: Real life 'Derry Girl' becomes 'Derry Doctor' as mum and sister also graduate from Ulster University

Real life ‘Derry Girl’ Laura Hockley has fulfilled a ‘long forgotten dream’ of becoming a doctor as she graduates as part of the very first cohort of medics from the Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS) at Magee.

Laura begins working at Altnagelvin Hospital at the end of July, in the Cardiology department.

“Going back to university was, and still is, the best decision I could have made with my career!” she said.

Following an undergraduate degree in Biomedical Science and a work placement that didn’t quite hit the mark for her, Laura was already beginning to question her career choice, when the new Graduate Entry Medical programme at Ulster University was announced.

Graduate Doctor Laura Hockley pictured at the Millennium Forum in Derry at her Graduation with mum Claire and sister Anya Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

It reignited her ‘long forgotten dream’ of becoming a doctor.

“Choosing to study in Derry~Londonderry was a no brainer. I grew up in Derry, and as a Derry girl I am very proud that a medical school has been created right on my doorstep.

"Choosing to study here meant I could live at home and access support from my mum, who is my number one supporter,” she said.

It is special, then, that Laura is graduating from Ulster University in the same year as her mum Claire, who graduates with a Masters in Public Administration later this year.

The first cohort of students from Ulster University’s School of Medicine.

And not only that, but this double celebration becomes a triple celebration, as Laura’s sister, Anya also graduates from Ulster University, with a Bachelor of Law (Hons) degree the day after Laura graduates.

Laura says: “We are a very close family and want to celebrate our graduations together with my brother and Granny. We are planning to take a trip to the beach on the day of my sister’s graduation to celebrate by letting our hair down and enjoying ourselves!”

This well-deserved break comes following four years of dedicated study. As well as undertaking a full-time programme, Laura has balanced countless hours of studying, working a part-time job, managing a long-distance relationship, and making time to socialise.

She says that while she didn’t have much extra time, she managed by dedicating weekdays to placement and studying, and leaving weekends free for her family, boyfriend and my friends.

Graduate Doctor Laura Hockley pictured at the Millenium Forum in Derry at her Graduation. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

She says: “I couldn’t have done this without their support.”

Laura also makes time to run as a hobby to help with her personal wellbeing. She ran the Derry Half Marathon in 2023 and has completed many races since.

While she is excited for her future, Laura is realistic about the challenges of working full-time as a doctor, especially when it comes to her own mental health: “One of the biggest personal hurdles I have had to overcome was earlier this year when my uncle passed away after a battle with cancer. After this, I struggled to meet patients with similar illnesses and often had to step out of the ward round to gather myself. It has taken me months to overcome this.

“I want to learn from this, and I think every doctor should treat their patients as they would wish their own family to be treated. That is what I want to carry this forward into my own career.”

Laura Hockley with her sister Anya and mum Claire, who also graduate from Ulster University in 2025.

An advocate for Ulster University, Laura shares: “The support I received throughout my four years has been unparalleled. No matter how big or small my issue or query was, it was always taken seriously, and the wellbeing service is absolutely brilliant. At Ulster University I feel like each student is valued individually.

“And in terms of the programme, I loved the patient contact, which happened very early on in my first year. We got to visit local GP practices to see patients with the conditions we were learning about that week.

"This was my first ever clinical experience and I loved it. The very first patient was someone who had turned his life around to become healthier for himself and his family.

"I will always carry this story with me as he was an inspiring patient and taught me so much, especially my communication skills with motivational interviewing.”

And it’s straight into her new role for Laura, who begins working at Altnagelvin Hospital at the end of July: “I start in the Cardiology department as an F1 doctor.

"My further two rotations in the hospital will be Trauma and Orthopaedics, and Geriatrics. I will then move to the Royal Hospital in Belfast for F2 where my next three rotations will be Intensive Care Medicine, General Surgery, and General Medicine.

Laura Hockley as a student doctor

“After my foundation training I plan to move onto my specialty training programme. I am currently interested in both surgery and anaesthetics and hope to gain further experience in these fields in my F2 year of training.”

Eighty per cent of the first group of 69 students graduating are to take up roles as doctors in the north as part of their foundation programme.

The Medical School offers Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) medical degree programme that is unique in this country.

The Class of ‘25 at the GEMS commenced their studies in September 2021.

The four-year GEM programme is open to all graduates with a 2:1 degree both science and non-science backgrounds.

Upon graduation students will be awarded a primary medical qualification, an MBBS degree, which enables them to start work as a medical practitioner in the UK.

Graduate Entry Medical School students at Ulster University will gain access to tuition fee loans starting from the 2025/26 academic year.