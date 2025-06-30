Class of ‘25: First Derry doctors to pass through Magee Medical School give course a glowing prognosis

The first-ever cohort of doctors to pass through Ulster University’s Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS) at Magee have given the course a glowing prognosis following an emotional graduation ceremony in the Guildhall.

Sorcha Hill confides: “It was more than I imagined it could have been. It was so special to be the first intake, the first cohort. The welcome that we got from day one of the course from both the people of Derry and the wider area and in the hospitals was just immense.”

Four years ago the Banbridge-native’s specialism was languages having studied Irish and French at Queen’s before working for some time in Dublin.

“I decided to come back and try to begin this new course. I had hoped to do medicine at school but things never worked out that way for me and I'm glad now getting back. I had a great experience with my first degree but it wouldn't have let me be where I am today,” she says.

Kyle Adair, from Newtownards, is a dentist by trade, having first graduated 23 years ago.

"In 2020 I decided I wanted to switch to medicine and I've had great support from everybody to do that. I applied to the course here at Magee and I was very thankful to get a place.

"I've worked hard for four years along with my classmates. It's been very successful.”

Séamus Mac Floinn was is originally from Dublin but living in the North was already very familiar with Ulster University, having worked there as a Research Assistant and Lecturer in Irish.

“It was a natural choice when I heard that Graduate Medicine was going to be done at Ulster, opening up here at Magee in Derry. That definitely piqued my interest. In the summer of 2020 I decided to start studying for the entrance exams and making a real effort to get there,” he says.

The Foundation Dean at the School of Medicine, Professor Louise Dubras, has said she believes the multi-disciplinary backgrounds of the current student doctors will bring something new to the profession.

Mr. Mac Floinn told the ‘Journal’: “One thing it always gives you is interesting stuff to talk to patients about when they realise you have been through different paths in life as well.

“Life is only understood when you look back at it. Hopefully for everybody here today. This all makes sense for them and represents achieving something they really, really wanted to do.”

Fiona Kearney, from Belfast, first trained as a pharmacist at Queen’s University in Belfast.

“It was during COVID I had just decided I thought I wanted to go on and think about doing Medicine. It had always been something that was in the back of my head

"I think with everything that went on in the pandemic I saw the opportunity when this course came up and I decided to apply. Thankfully I got an offer and here I am today.”

Fiona says that witnessing the strains on the health service and society during the pandemic spurred her on.

"We had a lot more people coming into the pharmacy over that time and it was very busy and I think you could definitely see the pressures on the health service as a whole.

"It definitely motivated me to go on and complete what I wanted to do and to go on to study medicine."

Kyle believes the opening of the Medical School at the height of the COVID-19 emergency was a morale-booster for the health service.

"Because we were the first cohort we got the impression that we were a massive boost to people and everybody was very excited to see us.

"Lots of our staff had been working in hospitals and they were telling everybody that we were coming. We were very much a bit of a novelty.

"We were very much well received and everybody was very welcoming,” he reflects.

Sorcha concurs with these sentiments, stating: “People are grateful to see the Medical School finally up in running in the area.”

“It's a brilliant degree...I honestly think it is one of the best things I've ever decided to do. I've made so many new friends, learned so many new things, had amazing opportunities, met so many new people and everyone has just been so supportive and so lovely teaching us and supporting us in our learning.”

Séamus observes how the GEMS is now a flagship institution in Derry.

"The hope would be that along with the institution of the school actually being there that everything else that Derry deserves will flow, infrastructure, proper payment for people doing home care, nurses, will flow from having the School of Medicine here in Derry,” he says.

For the ‘Class of ‘25’ it’s now off to complete their two-year Foundation Programme in the local health service.

Kyle is bound for Antrim Area Hospital and Fiona for Craigavon.

Sorcha says she is going to the Royal in Belfast to complete her first year but ‘coming straight back to Derry to Altnagelvin for my F2 and hopefully stay beyond that too’.

“Luckily,” says Séamus, “I was able to get Altnagelvin. I'm starting there at the end of July. I'm delighted to be among 10 or 12 others from our year group who will be starting in Altnagelvin as well. I'm delighted to be able to serve some of the community that we spent the past four years studying in and practising to become doctors in. It will be really nice to be able to serve them and look after them.

“There's that great sense of 'we all did it together’ and it was only because the School of Medicine was there and we were all there for each other that made the last four years possible.”