A Classic Car and Tractor Run fundraiser is to be held in Limavady in September to raise funds for a young man, with strong local connections, who received a brain tumour diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Stone, 15, is the adored and ‘much loved’ stepson of Mark Ferris, who hails from Limavady.

His mum, Sarah-Jane, has strong family ties to Wexford and the family lives near London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum and his family regularly visit Derry and the North West.

Callum Stone

Earlier this year, Mark collected Callum from school after he complained of a bad headache but the then 15 year old suffered a bad seizure on his way home.

On January 31, he and his family received the ‘devastating news’ that he had a large brain tumour. Their worst fears were then later confirmed – the tumour was cancerous and inoperable due to its diffuse nature.

Since then, Callum has undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Beyond this, there are currently no other treatment options available to him on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum’s family have been researching further treatment options, including pioneering immunotherapy in Germany.

A number of fundraising campaigns have been launched to help support Callum and the Classic Car and Tractor Run, organised by Mark’s cousin, is one of them.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 14 at 1pm from 10, Loughermore Road. Registration is at 1pm, with vehicles leaving at 2.30pm sharp and entry is £20. There will be free burgers for drivers and bouncy castles on the day.

For more information, see Classic Car and Tractor Run on Facebook events.

Also see https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-for-callums-brain-tumour-treatment