Classical music lovers have the chance to hear renditions of Beethoven in Derry
Quatuor Béla aims to follow in the footsteps of Béla Bartok, Hungarian composer and pianist, in work and personality. The quartet said they play
their programmes with ‘sincere conviction.’
The group have become one of the leading European quartets working with contemporary composers such as Garth Knox, Kaija Saariaho and
Francesca Verunelli.
Founded in 2006 by four musicians from the National Higher Conservatory of Music of Lyon and Paris, the Béla Quartet said that they were
brought together by a shared passion for the repertoire of the 20th century, with the aim to champion new compositions and exploring the
relationship between composers and performers.
This tour of NI will feature significant works of the classical repertoire with Beethoven’s Serioso Quartet, Fauré’s only string quartet, alongside works by Queens University associated composers Piers Hellawell, and world premieres by Simon Mawhinney and Pedro Rebelo.
The tour will begin in Christ Church, Derry, on April 3 with Walled City Music, continuing to St Macartin’s Enniskillen with Music in Fermanagh, Market Place Theatre Armagh on April 5 and finishing in Harty Room QUB Belfast on April 6.
Music Web International have opined that Quatuor Béla’s Ligeti “ranks with the best – and perhaps even higher.”
“The abandon with which the Béla’s dig into their strings at the beginning of the First Quartet – just listen to them, go,” said Gramophone.
For concert details and tickets for the Derry performance, visit: www.walledcitymusic.com
