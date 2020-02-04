Clonmany Agricultural Show on TG4 this week

The Clonmany Agricultural Show is to be showcased on TG4 this Thursday.
Beidh Aonach Amárach will air this Thursday, February 6 on TG 4 at 9pm and will show how tackling four seasons in one day didn’t faze the happy punters at the show.
Eddie and Anne McFadden have an action-packed day between jiving and sheaf throwing. Mícheál Cannon has had plenty of success in the past with his sheep dogs but how will they fare today?
Zookeeper Connie Ó Gallchóir knows plenty about animals from meerkats to mongooses but will his birds impress the judges? With Noel Cunningham & Neven Maguire thrown into the mix there’s no end to the fun in Clonmany.