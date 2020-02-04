Clonmany Agricultural Show on TG4 this week

The Clonmany Agricultural Show is to be showcased on TG4 this Thursday.

Beidh Aonach Amárach will air this Thursday, February 6 on TG 4 at 9pm and will show how tackling four seasons in one day didn’t faze the happy punters at the show.

Eddie and Anne McFadden with their dog, Lily.

Eddie and Anne McFadden have an action-packed day between jiving and sheaf throwing. Mícheál Cannon has had plenty of success in the past with his sheep dogs but how will they fare today?

Zookeeper Connie Ó Gallchóir knows plenty about animals from meerkats to mongooses but will his birds impress the judges? With Noel Cunningham & Neven Maguire thrown into the mix there’s no end to the fun in Clonmany.