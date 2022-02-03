Clonmany Festival set to return this year

The Clonmany Festival is always a popular event.

Like many festivals across the country, the annual event had to be cancelled over the last two years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with restrictions lifting and a more positive outlook ahead, the decision was taken to run the festival once again in 2022 from Sunday, July 31 to Sunday, August 7. The news has been met with delight by many and, speaking on behalf of the festival committee, Cathal Doherty said they will be delighted to welcome everyone back to Clonmany.

“The committee met on Monday past and it was a unanimous decision to host the Clonmany festival. A lot has changed over the last number of years, but one thing that has not changed is the welcome people will have to Clonmany. We’re busy organising a top line up of bands, as always and these and the programme will be confirmed soon.”

Cathal said the committee has been ‘blown away’ with the reaction to the announcement, with over 135,000 people interacting with the Facebook post announcing the festival, since it was posted on Wednesday night.

“It’s reassuring to know the love of the festival is still there and is very encouraging for the committee. We know it has been a difficult time for communities and businesses and we hope this is the boost that everyone needs.”