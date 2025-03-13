Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group seeks materials for Horses to Horsepower' exhibition

Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group is to host a two-day heritage event in the Market House, Clonmany, providing a look back at transport in Inishowen over the past 150 years.

The group will present an exhibition entitled ‘Horses to Horsepower - Transport through the ages in Inishowen’ in the Market House, Clonmany, on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, 27 April 2025, and they are looking for the public’s help with the project.

The exhibition will look at changing modes of transport in Inishowen over the last 150 years.

Hard working committee members are busy gathering material for the exhibition, including photos, books, artefacts and records on everything from pony & traps to cars, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles & scooters, rail transport, buses and even prams!

The Farrens

The Genealogy & Heritage Group would love to include material from local families and from further afield.

If you have any photographs, etc, you would like to include in the exhibition, please contact the Group on (00353 86) 6092369 or by email at [email protected]. The Group would like to reassure people that any photos or documents provided will be scanned and the originals returned without delay.

Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group PRO, Hugh Farren, said: “We’re sure there is a rich history of local transport locked away in boxes and albums in homes around Inishowen. We are asking people to please share that history with us. Perhaps it’s a family member posing beside a car, tractor, bicycle or motorcycle. Or maybe it’s someone who has emigrated and sent home photos to their family in Inishowen. Did you have someone who worked on the trains or buses? Whatever it is, we’d love to see it.”

This is the first exhibition of the year for the dedicated Clonmany Group, and they are expecting another large attendance at the Market House in Clonmany, following on from a number of successful exhibitions there last year. Plans are already well advanced for another exhibition to take place in August, during National Heritage Week.

The group said that further details of this exhibition will be published later.

For further information please contact [email protected]