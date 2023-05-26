News you can trust since 1772
Closures to some Derry Council Leisure Centres on Spring Bank Holiday Monday

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that the Waterside Shared Village, Brooke Park Leisure Centre and the Brandywell will all be closed for the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday May 29th.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 26th May 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:50 BST
The closures are in keeping with Council’s rotation policy for Bank Holiday opening hours at its leisure centres.

Refuse collections and recycling centre services will continue as normal and Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, the Melvin Sports Complex, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and the Templemore Sports Complex are also open as normal.

Council Offices at both Strand Road and Derry Road will be closed as will the District Registration Offices and the Alley Theatre.

Further information on registration services are available on the council website https://www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

The Tower Museum will be open from 9am – 5.30pm with last admission at 4pm and the Guildhall is open from Monday – Friday 9am – 8pm with last admission at 7pm.

The Museum is self guided but guided tours can be booked in advance and admission is £2 per person.

Council cemeteries are open as normal.

For more information, visit derrystrabane.com/services.

