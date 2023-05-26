Templemore Sports Complex. DER2152GS – 006

The closures are in keeping with Council’s rotation policy for Bank Holiday opening hours at its leisure centres.

Refuse collections and recycling centre services will continue as normal and Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, the Melvin Sports Complex, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and the Templemore Sports Complex are also open as normal.

Council Offices at both Strand Road and Derry Road will be closed as will the District Registration Offices and the Alley Theatre.

Further information on registration services are available on the council website https://www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

The Tower Museum will be open from 9am – 5.30pm with last admission at 4pm and the Guildhall is open from Monday – Friday 9am – 8pm with last admission at 7pm.

The Museum is self guided but guided tours can be booked in advance and admission is £2 per person.

Council cemeteries are open as normal.