The renowned Colmcille Ladies Choir are hosting a charity concert at First Derry Presbyterian Church later this month.

Amongst a stellar line up of local talent performing alongside the ladies’ choir, will be an esteemed Welsh male voice choir.

Côr Meibion Penybontfawr is based in the village of Penybontfawr, in North Montgomeryshire.

Ursula Clifford, Chair of Colmicille Ladies Choir said: “We are delighted to have such an esteemed male voice choir joining us at First Derry for this concert. Colmcille Ladies Choir have in the past travelled to Wales to perform at the Eisteddfod, so it is wonderful to have a Welsh male voice choir come to our city to perform with us.

“It is even more special to have the Penybontfawr choir in Derry because there is a local link. Trevor Foster, from the city, is a member of the male choir who has been living in Wales for many years. He acts as concert compere for the choir and sets the scene for performances with his many funny stories.”

Also performing at the concert will be First Derry Church Choir, Donald Hill, Thomas Mahon and St John’s Primary School Choir.

Ursula Clifford added: “All the money raised through the concert will be donated to the Foyle Hospice and the First Derry Presbyterian Church Fund. So not only will you be guaranteed a great afternoon of music, but you will be supporting two very worthy causes, so come along and join us.”

The concert begins at First Derry Presbyterian Church on Sunday, October 27 at 4.30 pm. Tickets are £8 and available by calling 07792698018 or contacting any member of the Colmcille Ladies Choir.