Communities in Derry unite over Japanese drumming project led by Foyle Obon

Young people from the Fountain Primary School and Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir came together recently for a powerful celebration marking the end of Yūjō Taiko.

Yūjō Taiko or Drumming Together, was a six-month cross-community Japanese drumming project led by Foyle Obon and supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund.

Yūjō means friendship in Japanese.

Foyle Obon said that the final event held at The Playtrail in Derry, brought together the young people for an uplifting morning of music, culture, and connection.

Yujo final event.

Highlights included a collaborative taiko drumming performance on the outdoor stage by the young participants, a traditional Japanese storytelling session by Masako Carey, and a Japanese cultural quiz trail through the forest, which encouraged teamwork and cultural discovery.

The project ran from January to June 2025 and engaged 20 primary school pupils—10 from each school.

A spokesperson for Foyle Obon said the pupils shared a journey of rhythm, friendship, and cultural exchange.

Weekly workshops introduced the children to the powerful Japanese art form of taiko drumming, supported by storytelling, games, and sessions exploring both Japanese culture and their own identities.

“The children have grown so much in confidence and joy through this project,” said Fiona Umetsu, founder of Foyle Obon. “They’ve not only learned a new art form but built real friendships across communities. Seeing them perform together at The Playtrail, encouraging one another and having fun with new friends, was incredibly moving.”

Foyle Obon said they aim to use taiko to promote inclusion, wellbeing and peace through arts.

They added that plans are underway to secure funding to continue and expand initiative.