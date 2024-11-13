Communities Minister Gordon Lyons encourages people to Make the Call after 900 people in Derry and Strabane access £4.6 million in unclaimed benefits
The ‘Make the Call’ service supports people in accessing benefits, services and supports to which they are entitled but have not been claiming.
According to the Department For Communities, people who ‘Made the Call’ became £99.36 better off per week on average with over 12,000 accessing over £62 million in unclaimed benefits across Northern Ireland. Additional benefit uptake by pensioners made up a third of that figure with £21.3 million in additional Pension Credit and Attendance Allowance claimed.
Minister Lyons said: “At a time when cost-of-living issues continue to affect some of the most vulnerable people in our society, I am delighted to announce over £62 million worth of additional financial support for those who have ‘made the call’ and who are now, on average, almost £100 a week better off.
“I am particularly pleased to see additional benefits of over £6.5 million in Pension Credit and £14.7 million in Attendance Allowance to those of pension age.
“Pension Credit, in particular, can provide access to a range of other supports and benefits which can be a lifeline for our older generations.
“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may have a benefit entitlement to avail of this free and confidential service. I want to ensure that all available support and entitlements go directly to those who most need them.”
Department for Communities said that since 2005, almost £471 million in additional annual benefits has been generated for people across Northern Ireland, many of whom are vulnerable through age, disability, illness, or adverse circumstances.
Continuing they said the total number of people benefiting after Making the Call was 12,025. This represents an increase of 325 on the previous year.
The Make the Call Wraparound Service works in conjunction with a range of partner organisations such as the Housing Executive, Housing Rights, Dementia NI and Carers NI.
To ‘Make the Call’ you can phone 0800 232 1271 or text ADVICE to 079 8440 5248
For online visit nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or email [email protected]
