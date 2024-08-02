Community relations stalwart calls on new talent to join Holywell Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maureen Hetherington has worked in community relations in Derry-Londonderry for 35 years, including establishing The Junction in 2000. She has also been chair of Holywell Trust for the past three years.

As she reflects on her time with the charity after standing down as Chair, she is encouraging others to get involved in shaping conversations on the future in the North West and beyond.

Early Days

“My involvement with Holywell Trust started when I became the Community Relations Officer for Derry City Council. That was way back in 1994. I met Eamonn Deane, who at that time was the Director of the Holywell Trust, and through a lot of engagements of common interest with regards to community relations, we built up a really strong relationship. He became a very close confidant and mentor to me.

“When the PEACE funding came out, I left to apply for a flagship project to develop The Junction.

"As someone working in the statutory sector, I had access to many resources and communications with various groups so I thought it would be brilliant to have a resource centre where people could access these resources and allow people to meet and have those conversations around building peace regardless of where you came from or your background.

“A number of groups including The Junction and Holywell Trust then developed the idea of a partnership that would be innovative and creative, allowing people to see that you can work together without seeing each other as threats or enemies, especially when funding is limited, and competition is high.”

This collaboration ultimately saw the creation of the DiverseCity Community Partnership - a collective of eight organisations from Derry city working together to promote community relations. This culminated in the opening of the shared building in the heart of the city in 2013.

Maureen added: “This partnership was very meaningful, rich, and rewarding, enabling us to face challenges together. Funders, politicians, and statutory bodies often consulted with us because of our extensive knowledge across the community. This was largely due to our strong partnership and collaboration.”

Stand-out moments

“In my role at The Junction, I worked in partnership with the Holywell Trust on a number of stand-out projects. One of these was The Right to Hope in the early 2000s. This international project began in South Africa by a woman named Kate Thick. It involved bringing young people together from South Africa, Israel, and Northern Ireland. The goal was to create a space for these young people to learn and share with each other. It was aimed at taking young people away from conflict zones or areas with high tension. We did this over several years, with Holywell Trust providing expertise, support, and voluntary help. The collaboration between Holywell Trust and The Junction was crucial to the success of this project.

“Eventually to cement the partnership, I became a Trustee of Holywell and became Chair of the Trustees in 2021.

“Of course, securing funding for the significant building transformation was a monumental achievement. Witnessing the transition from a complex network of small offices and corridors to an outstanding, modern facility was truly rewarding. This transformation was not just about the physical space but also symbolized the growth and recognition of Holywell’s impactful work.”

Looking forward

Maureen says the opportunity to become a Trustee with Holywell Trust is an opportunity to bring peace building into its next phase.

“We need to think beyond peace building just being the absence of war and violence. We need expertise that can envision what society needs to thrive. One of the big topics is the shared island question —how should we manage that? We need people with existing contacts and the ability to engage key stakeholders across voluntary and statutory sectors.

“We need board members who are excited by challenges, prepared to engage actively, read their papers, and ask questions. Creativity and the ability to offer innovative ideas are crucial.

“Being part of Holywell Trust’s board is not just about contributing to an organisation; it's about personal growth and making a tangible difference in the community. It offers a unique opportunity to engage in vital conversations, develop new skills, and work alongside dedicated and passionate individuals. I strongly encourage those interested in community development and peace building to consider joining the board. It’s a fulfilling experience that shapes your perspective and enriches your professional and personal life.

“Even in retirement, I remain committed to supporting Holywell Trust. I continue to serve on the advisory board for Future Relationship Conversations, it’s an exciting project involving very creative people with academic rigour, but they have made it very accessible at grassroots level, it’s wide ranging and they make it very easy for people to engage with.”

To find out more about becoming a trustee for Holywell Trust go to https://www.holywelltrust.com/opportunities

Holywell Trust is a community relations and community development initiative established in September 1988.

They were founded to foster better relationships and social transformation in the North West and across Northern Ireland.

Through a range of groundbreaking approaches and methodologies, Holywell has contributed significantly to the tackling of contested space and the building of shared and respected places.

Their work includes Future Relationship Conversations, ‘Thirty,’ which uses a revised Citizen’s Assembly model to amplify the voice of the community, Future Leaders, a year-long development programme to up-skill, increase capacity and network leaders in the sector; Holywell Stew, a community dinner where local people become investors in community projects and Good Relations.