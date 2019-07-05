Computershare to cut 20 jobs in Derry

The financial services company Computershare are to cut 20 jobs at its Derry office.

A spokesperson confirmed that the redundancies are part of a restructuring process within the company.

They told the ‘Journal’: “Like any business, we regularly review our operational footprint to make sure it is fit for purpose. A recent review of our structure has led to the decision to restructure parts of our UK mortgage servicing business.

“This restructure will involve a reduction in the number of roles at Computershare Loan Services in the UK. In Derry, the proposed changes would affect around 20 people.”

The spokesperson said that the company, which has a presence at a number of sights across the UK and Ireland, remains to their local operation.

“We remain committed to the Derry office. We will now consult with our staff members and trade union representatives. We will communicate fully with our staff about any further details at the appropriate time.”

The spokesperson concluded: “I don’t have any further details to share.”

Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney said he had been contacted by a number of concerned employees about the redundancies.

“The employees do not understand why the Derry site is included in possible redundancy, as, of all the sites across the company, this is the most cost effective to operate.

“I would question the rationale as to why the Derry office is facing redundancies when it is rated the top in the company. It is also concerning that while it is actively considering redundancies they have not released a redundancy plan and refuse to give any further information,” he claimed.