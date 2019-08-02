Conan to run Down to Derry

A Derry man is to run the 200 miles from Down to Derry over the course of a week in memory of his uncle who died six years ago.

Conan McCready is running the equivalent of seven marathons in seven days to raise money for Epilepsy Action.

Conan with his uncle Shaun, who had epilepsy

The mechanical engineer, who is currently based in Belfast but is due to move to America in September, took on the mammoth task as a New Year’s resolution.

“I always set myself something big to do each year. I was really heavy until about three or four years ago I started to lose weight. It never really stuck until I had a goal.

“In 2017 I decided to do the Galway marathon and when started training for that the weight loss came with it. I stayed with it and now I’m hooked on fitness!”

This year, Conan decided to set himself a bigger challenge before he sets off for the States.

“I wanted something big to do and a friend suggested running from Malin Head to Mizen Head. I started looking into it and realised a lot of people had already done it, so I decided I would run the North coast from Down to Derry.

Conan will run the 200 miles over seven days in seven stages, while raising money for a charity close to his family’s heart.

“I chose to raise money for Epilepsy Action. My uncle Shaun died suddenly six years ago and he had epilepsy. The cause of death was never really established and it was registered as unexplained death due to Epilepsy.

“I often wondered if there was more research into Epilepsy and there was another death like this it might help the family understand the reason why. My family have done a lot of fundraising for the charity in his memory and hold an annual football tournament for them every Summer. I decided I would do this challenge for them as well and I have set myself a target of £5,000.”

Conan will set off on August 24 in Newcastle, Co. Down and will be documenting his progress via social media.

He has already been sharing his training programme online and admits it has taken over his weekends.

Conan hopes that people will come out and join him for a few miles of the run if they can. “It can be quite lonely out running and if people join in it will help get me through it mentally and physically.

“I have friends who are coming along for a day here and there in a support car so that will help too.”

Conan aims to finish his run in Ebrington Square where he will be met by close family and friends.

“We don’t have any big celebration planned but I would love to go to Walled City Brewery because they do great food.”

Follow Conan’s progress at www.instagram.com/conanruns_downtoderry_/ or on Facebook www.facebook.com/pg/conanruns/posts/

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/conanruns