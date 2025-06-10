Concerned Derry father issues appeal for son Finn Coyle (21) who has been missing in Australia since Friday

The father of a young man missing in the Perth Hills has appealed for the Derry diaspora to contact local police if they know of his whereabouts.

Finn Coyle, aged 21, was last seen in the Carmel area of Perth on Friday, June 6, and it is believed he may have gone walking in the bush.

Finn’s father Jonathan ‘Joe’ Coyle, who is originally from Derry but lived and worked in Western Australia for decades after moving there in 1988, contacted the ‘Journal’ to appeal to the Irish community in the city to get in touch with the Forrestfield Police if they have seen the 21-year-old.

“My youngest son Finn has been missing for four days,” Joe said. “I’m originally from Derry. Finn was born and raised in Australia but he would have been back in Derry many times and really loved the place.”

Finn Coyle (21) has been missing in Western Australia since Friday.

He continued: "There is a big community from Derry out in Perth and if they can help in anyway it would be appreciated. The Perth Hills are a very dangerous place. It only takes a snake bite or a spider bite. We are very concerned. All we want is to get Finn home.”

Senior Sergeant Brad Robinson of Forrestfield Police told local media that they were alerted to Finn’s missing status last Saturday afternoon.

“What we believe is that he’s probably not too far from home, he likes to venture out from his place here and go into the bush and do certain activities, build cubby houses and that type of thing.

"And so he likes being in the bush that’s the type of person he is so we’re concentrating our search efforts at this stage, in and around here,” he said.

Finn was last known to be in the Tanner Road area of Carmel on Friday, June 6.

The police force have been using horses, drones and thermal imaging in the search operation.

“The bush land around here is really thick it’s hard to see from overhead for our drones and it’s also quite challenging on the ground for crews doing search on the ground.

“Anyone who lives near this area are urged to check their properties and outbuildings for Finn or any indications that he may have been there,” a Forrestfield police spokesperson said.

They said he was last known to be in the Carmel area on Friday, June 6, 2025, in the vicinity of Tanner Road and that his family have not been able to get in contact with him.

Police in Western Australia said they hold concerns for his welfare.

Finn is described as 21 years of age, 180 centimetres, slim build, short brown hair and fair complexion.

If anyone has any information about Finn or know of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Forrestfield Police Assistance Centre on 131444 and quote Ref: CAD# 444361

Carmel is located in Perth’s eastern suburbs in the City of Kalamunda local government area. Approximately 30 minutes from downtown Perth it is adjacent to a wide area of bush, national park and state forest and is a popular area for recreation.