Conditions imposed on Christian worshippers who intend to protest Derry Pride

The Foyle Pride Parade makes its way along Duke Street in Derry. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2234GS – 028

Two groups and one individual have been granted permission to protest at the parade. United Christian Witness intent to protest to ‘declare the Gospel of Jesus Christ which states that the LGBT lifestyle is a sin and not to be celebrated’ and had applied to protest in the Guildhall Square, where the Pride parade will culminate and celebrants gather for music and entertainment.

The Parades Commission has decided that the protest must now be carried out at Richmond Chambers, the protest must not follow the parade and should disperse by 3pm.

The Parades Commission said: "The Commission has considered all the information and evidence regarding this protest. It believe that should the protest take place without conditions, there may be an has cause to adverse impact on community relations, on community life and a potential for public disorder. Representation was received from a number of sources immediately following the 2022 parade, expressing significant concerns about the conduct of the protestors. The behaviour complained of was viewed as unnecessarily provocative and risked escalating into public disorder and a breach of the peace Concerns have been raised about the location of the protest in Guildhall Square. This is the point of dispersal of the parade and last year resulted in protestors coming into direct contact with parade participants and festival go-ers. Representations were received confirming this aggravated the risk of public disorder. In consideration of all the information and evidence, the Commission has determined that should the protest take place at the notified location there is a substantial risk of public disorder.

"The Commission has determined that the protest must be located on the footpath outside Richmond Chambers, located in the Diamond. The Commission also emphasises the requirement for the protest group's compliance with its Code of Conduct. These conditions are, in the view of the Commission, commensurate with the protest achieving its objective of expressing opposition to the parade. The Commission is satisfied that the conditions imposed are necessary, proportionate and fair.”