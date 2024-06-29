Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As organisers and local businesses were busy setting up over the last few days you could already feel the buzz of excitement along the quay ahead of the Foyle Maritime Festival returning after two years.

The festival was built up initially around Derry’s participation and hosting of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, and this dictated the biennial nature of the event as the race occurred every two years.

For the first time this weekend however there will be no stop over, which has freed the organisers – Derry City & Strabane District Council and its host of partners – to bring it forward to the start of summer.

This also opens up the possibility of exploring whether the festival should become an annual fixture in Derry’s world-class calendar of festivals.

There is something very special about the Maritime Festival, and crucially it is hugely popular among local people. It is also a prime opportunity to support the local food sector and local businesses at a time when many businesses are struggling amid rising costs.

Furthermore, in a world where people often live separate lives, it is an opportunity to come together, meet people, be among people and soak up the atmosphere. It also showcases Derry’s beautiful river-front and the city.