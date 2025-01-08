Council update on services in Derry and Strabane impacted by weather conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council is advising the public that the ongoing severe weather conditions is impacting on some services today, Wednesday, January 8.

Refuse Collections

The council confirmed that while refuse collection services are operating, ‘please expect some delays and be advised that there are some areas, particularly in rural areas, where they are unable to access.’

In the meantime, householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and council teams ‘will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so over the coming days.’

Cemeteries

The City Cemetery will remain closed this morning, Wednesday (except for funeral traffic) as teams are working to grit the access routes and efforts are being made to open later today when it is deemed safe to do so.

For those visiting other Cemeteries, the council is asking that they please err on the side of caution and stay on the main treated roads and be very cautious when walking on untreated pathways.

Recycling Centres

The public is also advised to expect some disruption to Recycling Centres across the Council area today. There will be a delay in opening some of the facilities and the council said these will be opened once considered safe for users to access following a risk assessment by respective centre supervisors.

Grass pitches

In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches are closed today due to the poor weather conditions. User groups are being contacted directly. In terms of the outdoor sports facilities and courts these are subject to regular inspections and again, user groups will be contacted directly.

Parks, greenways and playparks

While Council parks, greenways and play areas are open, the public are asked to note there will be delays in opening some of the parks and play areas due to the icy conditions and to advise that many pathways will be slippy and caution must be taken by users. Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight will only open when it is safe to do so.

Leisure Centres

While all Leisure centres will remain open, users are asked to check with their centre directly in relation to specific classes and events.

City of Derry Airport

Those using the City of Derry Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey to and from the airport and to check online in terms of flight arrival and departure times via the live website link at - https://www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/