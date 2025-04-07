Councillor Jack Murray appointed Chairperson of ERNACT board
Colr Murray, who represents the Inishowen Municipal District on Donegal County Council, brings considerable experience to the role.
A longstanding and active member of ERNACT, he has contributed to its mission of advancing digital transformation across European regions. Jack is also the Donegal representative on the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions (CPMR) and the Irish alternate representative on Europe's Committee of Regions.
Commenting on his appointment, Colr Murray said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Chairperson of ERNACT. I look forward to strengthening regional innovation and cooperation among European regions through the application of digital technology.”
ERNACT also extended their sincere thanks to outgoing Chairperson, Colr Conor Heaney of Derry City and Strabane District Council, for his service over the past year.
