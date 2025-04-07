Councillor Jack Murray appointed Chairperson of ERNACT board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ERNACT have appointed Councillor Jack Murray as the new Chairperson of its board, with Councillor Martin Reilly of Derry & Strabane district council set to serve as Vice Chairperson for the coming year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colr Murray, who represents the Inishowen Municipal District on Donegal County Council, brings considerable experience to the role.

A longstanding and active member of ERNACT, he has contributed to its mission of advancing digital transformation across European regions. Jack is also the Donegal representative on the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions (CPMR) and the Irish alternate representative on Europe's Committee of Regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his appointment, Colr Murray said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Chairperson of ERNACT. I look forward to strengthening regional innovation and cooperation among European regions through the application of digital technology.”

Councillor Jack Murray (second from right) has been appointed new ERNACT Chairperson.

ERNACT also extended their sincere thanks to outgoing Chairperson, Colr Conor Heaney of Derry City and Strabane District Council, for his service over the past year.

Speaking on the appointment of Colr Murray, Cllr Heaney said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Colr Jack Murray on his appointment as Chairperson. I have no doubt he will bring valuable insight and continuity to the role, and I wish him every success in the year ahead.”

ERNACT continues to pursue its mission of developing and implementing digital transformation projects aligned with EU priorities. The network focuses on supporting Europe’s transition to a digital and green future.