Countdown to the City of Derry International Choir Festival begins

Pictured celebrating the launch are: members from award-winning Derry chamber choir Codetta, CoDICF Artistic Director, Dónal Doherty and cellist Kim Vaughan. For more information please visit www.derrychoirfest.com ©Lorcan Doherty

The festival runs live and virtually from Wednesday October 20 until Sunday October 24 with a mix of in-person and virtual events in an immersive programme of live and digital concerts, performances, workshops, podcasts, and other events. Venues will include St Columb’s Cathedral and St Columba’s Church, Long Tower.

The festival kicks off with the Opening Gala Concert featuring members of the Ulster Orchestra with local choirs and singers performing The Voyage. Composed and conducted by world-famous choral director Bob Chilcott, The Voyage is a deeply emotive orchestral and vocal composition depicting the voyage through life. The gala concert also introduces a brand-new Festival commission for chorus and orchestra by Northern Ireland creative production company, Dumbworld.

Thursday October 21 marks the return of the award-winning Derry chamber choir Codetta as they perform The Road Home in Long Tower Church with Derry cellist Kim Vaughan. The concert includes a world premiere of newly commissioned work by Irish composer Eoghan Desmond as part of the year-long Colmcille 1500 celebratory programme.

School performances will be back with a non-competitive format at the Primary Big Sing event in Millennium Forum the same day, which includes a workshop led by music education expert Lucinda Geoghegan ​featuring songs, games and rhymes, ​and a specially composed piece for young voices by leading Catalan composer and conductor, Josep Vila i Casañas. Post-primary schools will return for a day of competitions and a senior Big Sing on Friday 22 October.

Friday 22 October the Festival welcomes a return visit from the UK vocal ensemble Tenebrae for a live performance in St Columb’s Cathedral.

The Festival’s online programme features this year’s headline virtual act, the Grammy award-winning all-male a cappella ensemble Chanticleer from San Francisco, California. They will be making their virtual debut at the Festival on Thursday 21 October with a live Zoom workshop and a bespoke recorded concert.

Welcoming this year’s programme of events, the festival’s Artistic Director, Dónal Doherty, said: “There is a real sense of hope among singers everywhere that we will soon be able to return to regular rehearsals and performances.

“Singing together is our life-blood and this shared experience has been sorely missed over the past 18 months.

“We cannot wait to perform together again, or to enjoy the performance of other groups, whether outdoors or in one of the beautiful indoor venues that we’ll be using for this year’s festival.”