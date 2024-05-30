Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inish Tractor Run, one of the biggest events in Inishowen’s social calendar, is back for its 10th year this Sunday, with hundreds expected to take part.

Over 214,000 euro has been raised for good causes since the tractor run began in 2014 and one of the organisers, Shaun Monagle, said that this year is expected to be even bigger than better than ever.

This year’s benefiting charities are Friends of Inishowen Hospice, Donegal Hospice and Bumblance and the entire event is being held in memory of the late Thomas Gallagher.

The 18-year-old, who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision last year along with his friend Alana Harkin, was a big fan of the tractor run and took part in it himself in previous years.

Some of the participants at last year's Inish Tractor Run.

There is a packed programme of activities planned for what is now a full-day event, including a charity auction.

The tractor run itself will leave from Banba’s Crown in Malin Head at 11am on Sunday morning, June 2 – with participants to gather at 10am. The tractors, expected to be in their hundreds, will take in Glengad, Gleneely and Moville, Quigley’s Point, Clonmany (via past Mintiagh Loughs), Carndonagh and back into Malin for around 5pm.There will then be a BBQ/Pig on a Spit at Malin Stables, with Liam and Shunie taking to the stage at 5.30pm, followed by Carragh Lynch at 7.30pm, Gary Fitzpatrick at 9pm, the Charity Auction at 10.30pm, Nathan Carter at 11pm and finishing with DJ Scotty at 12.30am. Tickets are 20 euro, available at www.eventbrite.ie or pay at the door.

The charity auction will include an Ireland rugby jersey signed by each of the Grand Slam winning heroes.

In memory of Thomas, his dad Dominick will lead the tractor run into Gleneely at around 12 noon, with hundreds expected to line the road, including a guard of honour from Gleneely Colts.

Yellow balloons will also be let go in Thomas’ memory.

Shaun Monagle thanked the local community and all the helpers for their unending support for the event. He also thanked the annual sponsors.

See Inish Tractor Run on Facebook.

