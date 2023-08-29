The barrister said there had been a "very, very, unfortunate road traffic accident that resulted in a fatality" and he said relatives of the deceased were present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday.

A prosecutor adjourned the case .

The two accused were not present in court on Tuesday, but District Judge Amanda Brady said both defendants should appear at court in October to have the charges read to them.

The judge acknowledged the case was "difficult" for the relatives of the deceased.

Shauna McDevitt (47), from Derry, died after an incident near Toomebridge on April 10 last year.

Mark Ninian Atkinson (55), with an address listed as Dromore Lodge, Rockcorry - which is in Co; Monaghan - is charged with using a vehicle in a 'dangerous condition'; and failing to maintain the vehicle.

Atkinson also faces charges relating to the weight of the vehicle.

He is also charged with having no driving licence regarding a Scania lorry. There is also a defective light charge.