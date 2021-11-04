COVID-19 booster vaccines in Northern Ireland: Who is eligible? Where will you get it?

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are at present being offered to: those living in care homes; all adults aged 50 years or over; frontline health and social care workers; all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19; adult carers ; and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

This is in line with expert advice, and it will be the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used for booster doses.

A Department spokesperson said: “You must have completed your first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations at least sx months before getting the booster vaccination. Boosters are free, regardless of who is providing them. Health Trusts are providing boosters to care home residents and care home staff, and to eligible Trust staff. GPs and local pharmacies are taking the lead in providing boosters to the general public. GPs are contacting their eligible patients and inviting them to attend booster jab clinics. This will be a rolling programme of clinics for the over 50s and patients ‘at risk’ under the age of 50.

Doctor withdrawing medication from Coronavirus vaccine tube

“If you are 50 or over, you can also contact a local community pharmacy to book an appointment for your booster. Pharmacies will also be providing booster doses for carers as well as for independent sector frontline health and social care workers. Some pharmacies will also be providing walk-in opportunities. This means those in the 50 plus age group have a choice – get invited in by your GP for your booster or get it through a participating community pharmacy.”

The list of all the pharmacies across Northern Ireland which will be offering the booster jab is available online: www.hscboard.hscni.net/booster-covid19-vaccination/The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are being used for booster doses. Both are mRNA vaccines and both have been approved.