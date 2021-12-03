COVID-19 vaccine ‘Big Jab Weekend’ - which Derry, Limavady & Strabane pharmacies are taking part?

The event comes after the government are promoting working from home, if possible, and the introduction of the COVID Vaccine passport in a move to tackle the virus once again.

Participating pharmacies will be holding walk-in appointments for the first and second jabs, as well as the booster jab, across December 4 & 5.

Peter Rice, a community pharmacist and Chair of Community Pharmacy NI said: “The ‘Big Jab Weekend’ will see participating community pharmacies opening up more opportunities for people to get vaccinated either at pharmacies, or pharmacy led walk-in clinics. The service is available for those who need their 1st or 2nd COVID-19 vaccine or if they are eligible for their booster jab.”

Community pharmacist, Peter Rice.

The booster jab is currently available for people aged 40 or above who received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago or for people aged 50 and above who received their 2nd dose of the vaccine at least three months ago.

Mr Rice continued: “To date 215,000 vaccines have been administered through the community pharmacy sector in Northern Ireland and the outstanding contribution of the profession in the vaccination programme has been widely recognised.

“The ‘Big Jab Weekend’ will build on this, helping to get more people vaccinated ahead of a challenging winter period, providing greater protection for themselves, their loved ones and the wider community.”

The local pharmacies taking part are:

MediCare Pharmacy, Northside Village Centre, Glengalliagh Rd, Derry BT48 8NN

Boot’s 37 Lower Rd, Derry BT48 7DP

Murphy’s Chemist 165 Spencer Rd, Derry BT47 6AH

Boot’s Temple Rd, Strathfoyle, Derry BT47 6UB

Roe Pharmacy 76 Main St, Dungiven, BT47 4LG

Gormley’s Pharmacy 171 Irish Green St, Limavady BT49 9AR

MediCare MediCare Pharmacy, Main Street, Limavady BT49 0EU