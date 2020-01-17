‘Crazy’ levels of illegal dumping on Inishowen hills, claims councillor

There has been an increase in illegal dumping on hills in Inishowen, according to a county councillor, who described the levels as ‘crazy.’

Councillor Bernard McGuinness made the observation at this week’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District Committee, at which he questioned whether Donegal County Council is still using covert cameras to identify incidents of illegal dumping.

Colr McGuinness said he did not ‘see any evidence of covert cameras’ being used and said they should be increased.

“The level of dumping on our hills is crazy and we’ve got to stamp it out. There are many other ways of disposing waste,” he said.

Matthew Byrne, Waste Prevention Officer with Donegal County Council, said that not only does the local authority still use the cameras, they have increased in number,

“We are still using covert cameras and we bought more last year. We are detecting people and they’re being fined.”

Mr Byrne told councillors to inform the council if there are particular areas they believe would benefit from the use of covert cameras. Figures provided by the council confirmed that last year. 114 litter fines were issued and 60 of these were paid.

Meanwhile, Christmas tree recycling for domestic trees only will be available at Carndonagh Recycling Centre tomorrow from 8.30am to 4.30pm. People are asked not to dump trees at the centre entrance.