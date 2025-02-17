Creator of Derry’s Chess Club plays his last 'knight' with Mayor Seenoi-Barr

Last Thursday, the City of Derry Chess Club hosted a memorable evening to honour Allan Turnbull's significant contributions on his final official club night.

The night was described as filled with warmth and camaraderie, as members and distinguished guests, including the Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Lilian Seenoi-Barr paid their respects to the creator of the Chess Club.

Allan is known for being a steadfast member of the club since 1975, and he is now stepping back from his active roles but will continue to enrich the club's youth programs by leading sessions every Tuesday. His dedication has extended to making chess accessible to all, including children with learning difficulties and the visually impaired.

The evening also celebrated Ronald Simpson's long-standing involvement since joining in October 1983. Ronald, who was persuaded by Allan to join the City of Derry Chess Club shortly after their first game, has served continuously on the committee since 1984 in various capacities, including Treasurer, Secretary, Publicity Officer, Chairman, and Tournament Controller. His contributions were described as being crucial in promoting chess in the community through his chess columns in local newspapers.

Mr. Allan Turnbull and Mr. Ronald Simpson. Photo: Adam Mc Callion@NotionBonsaiAl

Allan played a simplified version of chess with Mayor Seenoi-Barr, focusing on the strategic movement of pawns. This demonstration showcased chess as an accessible and strategic game, embodying Allan's educational and welcoming approach.

Both Allan and Ronald were presented with gifts in recognition of their tireless dedication. The standing ovation they received from the chess community acknowledged their profound influence not only on the club but also on the broader Derry community.

Allan described how the Chess club kicked off years ago with the help of the Journal. “Chess has been played in this city for years and years and in the early 50s, a few guys wanted to play more so they put an ad in the ‘Journal’ asking if anyone wanted to play.” They met up and decided to form a club.

The City of Derry Chess Club, enriched by Allan’s and Ronald’s legacies, remains a beacon for those wishing to learn, compete, or simply enjoy the camaraderie that chess brings. The club, meeting every Tuesday (under18s) and Thursday at the Verbal Arts Centre, continues to welcome members of all skill levels, embracing the inclusive and educational principles championed by Allan and Ronald.