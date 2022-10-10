The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney, has announced that Books of Condolence have been opened in Creeslough at St. Michael’s Church and at Creeslough Day Centre

Books of Condolence are also available in the county at the following Council offices from 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday as follows: Lifford (County House),; Letterkenny Public Services Centre; Carndonagh Public Services Centre,; Donegal Town Public Services Centre; Dungloe Public Services Centre and Milford Public Services Centre.

The ten people who died in the explosion in Creeslough were Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59) and Martin McGill (49), Leona Harper (14) and James O Flaherty (48).