The Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership celebrated its 30th anniversary with a gala event in the Maldron Hotel where guest-of-honour Mayor, Ruairi McHugh described the organisation as an ‘inspiration’.

Over 150 were in attendance on Saturday to hear Mayor McHugh praise the CNP for their sterling work over three decades.

They were, he said, ‘an inspiring community organisation that has worked tirelessly over the years to support and uplift the people of Creggan and surrounding areas.’

The Mayor also wished Danielle and her staff many more years of making a difference for Creggan.

Speakers on the night included Danielle Devine, centre manager and chair Tony O’Doherty. This was followed by a video screening bringing back memories of the old Corned Beef Tin, with many of the staff who worked there being interviewed on their times at the centre.

These included such notable characters as Gerry Duddy and Nucker Tierney who have lived all their lives in the Creggan.

Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership has been providing a range of services to Creggan and the local community since being established in 1995 to address the ongoing social needs of the area through the promotion of social and economic regeneration programmes, education, employability services, welfare advice, addiction and debt advice, family led initiatives and also community development programmes.

Their grass roots approach ensures that there is ‘full buy-in’ from residents in the Estate to guarantee that the needs of the community are met through agreed objectives.

Mayor McHugh pictured with one of the Creggan groups during Saturday night's celebrations in the Maldron Hotel.

Speaking at Saturday’s gala event, Mrs. Devine praised all her staff for the hard work they put in preparing for the celebration.

"Tonight is testament to those who work at CNP. When I watched tonight’s video screening I realised the hard work put in by those who have gone before us to making Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership the success it has become.

"The attendance at tonight’s event shows how important CNP are to the people of Creggan and I’m delighted to see the support shown by the many community and voluntary organisations around the district in celebrating with us tonight. A massive thank you to everyone who has and continues to support us.’ The celebrations continued with a sumptuous dinner followed by entertainment with the Legacy Band.