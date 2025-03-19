Crossan brothers running London Marathon for Foyle Hospice in memory of aunts Assumpta, Ann, and Donna

The Crossan brothers are making this year’s London Marathon a family affair when Terry Óg, Christopher and James take to the streets of London on April 27 for this year’s TCS London Marathon.

They have chosen to run in memory of their three aunts, Assumpta, Ann, and Donna, who were all cared for by the specialist palliative care team at Foyle Hospice.

In October 2024, Donna died in the Inpatient Unit after battling cancer. She had been Terry’s biggest supporter over the past eight years as he ran 50 marathons in memory of his aunts.

Terry said: “Donna was always the first person I saw cheering me on with her homemade signs at the finish line of every marathon. She was my godmother, but she was more like an older sister to me.”

Christopher, Terry Óg and James Crossan are running the London Marathon in memory of their aunts Assumpta, Ann and Donna.

Terry has raised more than £11,000 for Foyle Hospice in memory of Assumpta and Ann, whose photos are on his running jersey and plans to add his beloved aunt Donna’s photo alongside them.

It will be the first marathon that all three brothers will be running together and the first full marathon for Christopher. They have always been very close and decided to take on this new challenge because of Donna.

When she was in the hospice, she pulled Terry aside and said, “I want you to do something for me. I want you to run a marathon to raise money for Foyle Hospice beds.”

The brothers talked about it and called Noel at Foyle Hospice, who registered them for the marathon. Terry said: “We are doing what we were told!”

Terry Óg Crossan with his late aunt Donna.

He added: “We want to do something to repay in some small way, to give back for the care and comfort Donna and her husband John and daughters Bonnie and Emily and the rest of the family received.

"We want to show our gratitude by raising as much money as possible. Foyle Hospice is a cornerstone; there is no family that the hospice hasn’t supported, and we are so lucky to have it.”

Donna hadn’t been feeling well but insisted on helping Terry and his fiancé with their wedding in 2023. By January 2024, she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She was cared for by the Specialist Palliative Home Care Team and decided to come into the Inpatient Unit for additional support in managing pain.

Terry Óg during a run for the Foyle Hospice.

Just knowing that she was being cared for in the hospice was a great comfort for her family. While there, she entertained the staff with her stories and was so positive, everyone loved seeing her. Donna was also known for her artistic talents and made beautiful felt angels for the staff and volunteers.

Terry shared that Donna always said, ‘Only Happy Tears’, which sums up her time in hospice. He went on to say: “She was so thankful for everyone at the hospice.

"We all have sad memories, but we were so lucky to spend time here, sharing lots of laughs, stories and Happy Tears. We would not have gotten that anywhere else. We cannot put into words what Foyle Hospice has done for our family.”

You can make a donation to the Crossan Brother’s Marathon by giving here: