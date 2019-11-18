Culdaff’s Louise Mills wins €40,000 on Winning Streak just weeks after welcoming new baby

There were double celebrations for a lucky family in Inishowen, who won €40,000 on the Winning Streak TV gameshow last Saturday night, just four weeks after they welcomed a new baby to their family.

Louise Mills from Culdaff was feeding her four week old boy, Jamie, last week while watching Winning Streak on TV. She paused the show at the start for a few minutes then continued watching. Her phone then rang and it was her mum, Eileen, who was frantic and screaming down the phone. Louise thought something was wrong and waited for Eileen to compose herself and then she told her daughter she was going to be on Winning Streak. Louise quickly hung up the phone and fast forwarded the show to the point where Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy were drawing the players for next week and heard her name be called out!

Louise’s phone has been buzzing with excitement recently, not just ahead of her Winning Streak appearance but because she gave birth to her fourth child just four weeks ago. All four kids are boys. The others are Jack (11), Jay (8) and Charlie (2) and the boys were beyond excited as their mum appeared on TV. Saturday was the first time Louise had to leave baby Jamie so, while it was tough, it was certainly worth it as she bagged the €40,000 prize.

Louise has been married to Raymond for the past four years. She is originally from Malin and the couple moved to Culdaff more than 10 years ago. Raymond, along with the couple’s eldest two boys, and Louise’s parents Eileen and Gerard and her brother Damien joined her and other family friends in the RTÉ studio audience last Saturday.

With her €40,000 cash windfall, Louise will get a seven-seater car as the new arrival to the family means they all no longer fit into the car at once!

